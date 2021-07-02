US steps up pressure on Burmese military over new sanctions





Targeted copper mining and satellite companies Listed military, other officials and family members

July 2 (Reuters) – The United States on Friday increased pressure on Myanmar’s military leadership in response to its takeover in February, adding four companies that support the military to its commercial blacklist and imposing sanctions on key military officials.

These moves follow earlier moves by the United States, which, along with other Western countries, has condemned the military since taking office, alleging fraud in an election won by Aung San Suu’s party. Kyi in November. Read more

“Today’s measures demonstrate once again that we will continue to take further action against the military and its leaders and impose costs on them until they back down and foresee a return to power. democracy, “US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in a statement released Friday. action.

The US Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on seven key members of the military, whom it accused of using lethal force against protesters.

Those targeted include members of the State Administrative Council, the Minister of Information and other officials.

The Treasury also appointed 15 family members of previously appointed Myanmar military officials.

The new entities affected by the trade restrictions are involved in copper mining and satellite services, according to a US government publication.

This is Wanbao Mining Ltd. and its two subsidiaries, Myanmar Wanbao Mining Copper, Ltd. and Myanmar Yang Tse Copper, Ltd., as well as King Royal Technologies Co., Ltd., the US Department of Commerce said.

The lists respond to foreign and national security policy concerns and support US efforts “to promote an immediate return to democracy,” the statement said.

The three copper-related companies have revenue-sharing agreements with Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited, which provides revenue to the country’s Defense Ministry, which was responsible for the military takeover, the statement said.

The list is an effort to ensure that items subject to U.S. export regulations are not available for corporate copper mining operations, the Commerce Department said.

King Royal Technologies, a telecommunications company, has been added to provide satellite communications services in support of the military, the statement said.

U.S. exports to companies on the Commerce Department’s blacklist for commerce, officially known as the entity list, are restricted.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Daphne Psaledakis; edited by Chizu Nomiyama and Philippa Fletcher

