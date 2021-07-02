Stellantis making electric vans in England protects Ellesmere Port





Vauxhall owner Stellantes will announce as early as Tuesday that it plans to build an electric van at its Ellesmereport plant in England to protect the plant’s future, the three men described the plan.

The newly merged Fiat Chrysler and PSA, Stellantis, have decided to invest as low as hundreds of millions of pounds on site to manufacture electric vans, which are growing in demand with the booming courier market, people added.

Stellantis’ move follows Nissan’s decision to build a new electric model at the Sunderland auto plant alongside the UK’s first large-scale battery plant in a £1 billion project with Envision AESC.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told the Financial Times on Thursday that Nissan’s investment would create a “dominant effect” among other potential battery groups or auto investors looking to find jobs in the UK.

The UK government’s decision to ban the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030 has forced the UK auto industry to compete to build the infrastructure to produce large-scale electric vehicles.

With this move, Stellantis abandoned plans to build the next Vauxhall Astra car at Ellesmere Port and instead looked into electric vehicle options in the northwest of England.

The company has a car facility with sufficient capacity in Europe, but production of vans is limited. A UK plant in Luton that makes diesel vans is running at full capacity.

Electric vans will be a lifesaver for Ellesmere Port, which has lost hundreds of jobs in recent years as demand for its Astra models declines. The Astra was also built on a more efficient facility in Poland.

The decision to locate electric van production in Ellesmere Port comes after months of consultations with the UK government on the financial assistance the automaker has requested before making a final decision.

A spokesperson for Stellantis declined to comment.

Plans to build an electric van on site were first reported by Automotive News Europe.

The company is targeting an announcement on Tuesday, but the only uncertainty is whether relevant executives and politicians will be able to gather at the plant, people added. If not announced on Tuesday, the dates could be weeks off, people said.

Stellantis will be hosting a major battery day next week to explain its strategy for transitioning from combustion engines to electric engines. The company has signed contracts with French energy giant Total to set up battery plants in France, Germany and other undisclosed European locations.

However, the third site will not be in the UK, head of joint battery group Yann Vincent told FT earlier this week that it will be in continental Europe. There will be an official confirmation next week.

Stellantis could potentially procure batteries from suppliers outside of the Total partnership, but will likely import batteries for Ellesmere Port vans.

Governments across Europe are racing to attract investment in battery factories to protect the auto industry as they increasingly shift to electric vehicle manufacturing.

According to sources, the UK government has set up a £500m fund to attract battery investors and is providing around £100m in support to the Nissan project.

The industry has warned that the cap will need to increase to attract enough projects to sustain the current network of UK factories. The trade agency estimated that a plant with a capacity of 60 GWh would be needed to maintain the current plant.

Additional reporting by Anna Gross from Lille

