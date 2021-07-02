Drax executive resigns from UK climate committee after conflicting concerns





The climate change head of power group Drax stepped down from the UK climate advisory board months after the senator reported a potential conflict of interest.

Rebecca Heaton left the influential climate change committee on Thursday, leaving before the end of her tenure.

The Commission previously suggested that Britain’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions could be helped by focusing on a controversial technology known as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (Beccs). Drax, one of the world’s largest biomass producers, said it is investing in the technology and will need government support.

Heaton’s position on the committee was questioned by Lord John Randall, environmental adviser to former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

In March, Randall wrote to the watchdog, the National Audit Office, “There may be real or perceived conflicts. [Heaton’s] Drax’s role and her ability to provide impartial expert advice on such policies”.

The NAO said Heaton had no “specific mandate” to look into individual appointments to public institutions, noting that Heaton did not participate in the CCC’s 2018 review of whether biomass could help combat climate change. answered.

According to government lobbying records, Heaton held a videoconference last year with Scottish MSP Finlay Carson to discuss how Beccs can help reduce emissions.

She has also attended a series of meetings since joining the committee in 2017 where they discussed how the CCC could reach net zero emissions, decarbonization of the power sector, carbon capture and the role Beccs technology can play.

The CCC acknowledged that Heaton was present at the meeting, but said in a statement that “according to our conflict procedures, he withdrew from each discussion of bioenergy.”

recommendation

The government internal audit agency has conducted an annual audit of how the CCC operates. *

In 2018, he said there was “substantial assurance” that the CCC’s governance, risk management and control framework was adequate and effective. A year later, the same agency said it had only “moderate confidence.”

Heaton was also a member of the CCC’s Audit Committee, advising the group on its own governance. She will join renewable energy company Ovo as a director later this summer.

On Friday, Drax confirmed that Heaton had not advised CCC on bioenergy and there was no conflict of interest.

Randall said she was delighted to see the potential conflict of interest “now resolved as a result of her new appointment.”

“The question is still open as to whether UK taxpayers should continue to subsidize the biomass industry at the very high level they are currently in,” he added.

* Article has been edited to correct the GIAA description.

