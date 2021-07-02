Four out of five denied human trafficking claims were overturned in the UK last year | Immigration and Asylum





Four out of five people denied in the UK last year had their refusal claims overturned, according to newly obtained figures raising concerns that poor decision-making is life-threatening.

255 of the 325 cases of the Home Office-operated National Referral Mechanism (NRM) plan that were appealed were canceled. The figures cannot be directly compared, as some appeals may relate to decisions made in the past year, but they represent a significant number when compared to a total of 1,213 denied human trafficking claims last year. There is also concern that some survivors and victims do not appeal due to a lack of guidance on how to do so.

Maya Esslemont, director of After Exploitation, a data mapping organization that gained figures through freedom of information request, said: thereto. Delays in providing assistance are not simply inconveniences, but life-threatening failures that can put survivors at risk of poverty, retaliation by traffickers, and repeated exploitation.

Anti-Slavery International failed to provide promised assistance to victims and survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery before the government entered the NRM, and had no advice to appeal claims denied because of this.

Government funding from experts will not be available until a positive first step decision is made. [under the NRM], said Kate Roberts, program manager for the charity UK and Europe. This means that most people who are wrongly rejected are less likely to get help appealing a negative decision. This means they can be left without support and are vulnerable to re-capitalization or re-exploitation.

Post-exploitation and international anti-slavery have warned governments that new schemes for immigration will make the human trafficking claim process more difficult. According to the plan, NRM abuse is on the rise. It says NRM referrals more than doubled between 2017 and 2019, from 5,141 to 10,627, but it doesn’t give a figure on how many claims are annoying.

Esslemont said: It is important for the government to scrap plans to further strengthen its already hostile human trafficking process. New initiatives for immigration must be halted, and a commitment to pre-referral support must be made so that suspected victims have access to advocacy throughout the entire decision-making process.

A home office spokesperson argued that the use of this figure was misleading and misleading.

In 2020, … [all] The decision has been reconsidered, they said.

Our new immigration plan fixes a broken asylum system so people who truly need protection can get the support they need. We will welcome people through safe and legal pathways while preventing abuse of our systems and cracking down on trespassing and related crimes.

The Department of Home Affairs said some of the successful appeals included only certain elements of the claim and not the entire decision. No figures were provided for the number of applications.

