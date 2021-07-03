UK concert and festival ticket buyers have warned that insurance may not cover Covid. consumer issues





Concert and festival ticket buyers were warned to process cancellations by checking the fine print before purchasing insurance. Surveys show that many people are unaware of the insurance they pay for.

any research? Ticket buyers are now more likely to pay for insurance premiums than before the COVID-19 pandemic, but we’ve found that many people didn’t know what they were covered, or sometimes event organizers deserved compensation.

Insurance is an additional option sold on the website along with event tickets. At Ticketmaster, it costs 4.73 to cover each ticket for next year’s tour or event like Elton John at this month’s Latitude festival. Covering 60 Killer Tickets at Emirates Stadium on Eventim costs 3.90.

A consumer group surveyed 2,000 people found that two-fifths thought insurance would cover if an event could not go as planned due to a state closure, while a third would pay if an event could not go as planned due to a local closure. I thought. .

A quarter thought they would be protected if they were instructed to self-isolate on the NHS testing and tracking app.

However, in all these cases, the ticket holder must be refunded whether or not they have insurance.

If there is government advice to tell people not to travel outside of the area and they can’t attend the event, the rules aren’t clear and customers won’t get a refund automatically.

Insurance may seem like the answer, but when? Check the terms and conditions of the policies sold on the ticket site, not all policies provide payouts.

The group looked at five insurers used by the UK’s largest ticket selling websites. I found the XCover used by AXS to be the most comprehensive.

In a situation where one person tests positive for Covid and as a result everyone else wants to cancel, Booking Protect, used by Festicket, and Great Lakes Insurance, used by Eventim, will not cover the loss.

Under the My Ticket Purchase Protection option, the Eventims website states that it does not cover Covid related claims.

The TicketPlan used by Ticketmaster and See Tickets provided cover in all scenarios. looked up

Adam French, which one? The consumer rights expert said: Consumers should carefully check the terms and conditions to make sure they are worth buying insurance, and that if an event is canceled or postponed due to lockout rules, the default ticket seller must provide a refund. You must remember.

