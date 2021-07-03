Capitol Hill rioter accompanied members of Congress on a trip to the US-Mexico border





Anthony Aguero, a close ally of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, can be seen in videos and photos with Republican members of Congress who traveled Tuesday evening to a border road frequented by migrants. CNN’s KFile previously reported that Aguero visited Capitol Hill during the January 6 riot and applauded and justified the break-in.

Aguero told his viewers that the border patrol “regroups” the immigrants crossing the border in a particular location, saying: “We are about to catch them all because they are basically coming out of the woods.”

In a statement, Aguero told CNN: “I appreciate the members of Congress and the women of Congress who have gone out of their way to come to the border to see the crisis for themselves.” He did not respond to questions about how he was on the border with members of Congress.

Aguero was not charged with illegally entering the United States Capitol on January 6. After chanting “heave-ho” as rioters attempted to break in, he entered the Capitol rotunda and then chanted “our house” on the steps of the Capitol. In a livestream a day after the Capitol Riot, he attacked those who condemned the Capitol rampage. The FBI had previously declined to say whether it was investigating Aguero in an email to CNN. The border trip to La Joya, Texas was organized by the Republican Study Committee, a caucus of conservative members of the House of Representatives, and covered by reporters from CNN, Politico, The Hill and members of the conservative media . The members were visiting ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the border on Wednesday. Aguero was seated in the audience directly behind the former president on Wednesday night during Trump’s appearance on Hannity. It is not known how Aguero joined the group on Tuesday night, as he was not at the press conference prior to the trip which reporters attended, according to a photo and a CNN reporter in attendance. He was already in the area when members of Congress arrived.

Buckley Carlson, RSC deputy director of communications, said Aguero’s presence at the border was “purely coincidental”.

“President (Jim) Banks never spoke to the individual in question, the Republican Study Board was not aware of his identity and his whereabouts on January 6, and he did not know his whereabouts. ‘did not travel with our group to the border, “Carlson said in a statement to CNN.

Aguero, who told members of Congress he was there as a “freelance reporter” with Border Network News, posted a lengthy livestream on his YouTube channel in which he is seen interviewing and sometimes translating conversations with migrants for Representatives Boebert, Tiffany, August Pfluger of Texas and Randy Weber of Texas. In one case, Aguero drove Weber in his truck after the congressman missed his van.

“Come right ahead, congressman,” Aguero said with a laugh. “You can go up front with me.” Aguero also posed for a photo with Boebert at the end of his show.

Aguero previously competed in the 2020 Congressional Republican primary for the 16th Congressional District of Texas, which encompasses most of El Paso and surrounding suburbs, but lost.

The videographer, who sometimes goes by the nickname “Conservative Anthony” online, frequently documents migrants along the US-Mexico border and the activities of right-wing activists and militias, including the Guardian Patriots, the militia group border workers formerly known as United Constitutional. Patriots, and the Proud Boys. In a disturbing clip shot by Aguero in April 2019 that appears in PBS’s documentary “Targeting El Paso”, Aguero can be heard shouting at migrants crossing the border and lighting up migrants’ faces. In the clip, Aguero tells a group of migrants that they “come out like cockroaches, everywhere”. According to PBS, the clip was viewed 160,000 times before Aguero removed it from Facebook.

He also has a history of criminal violence, according to court records online. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to a tort of domestic violence causing grievous bodily harm. In 2015, he was convicted of vehicular assault while intoxicated and sentenced to two years in Texas State Prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/02/politics/kfile-anthony-aguero-accompanied-members-of-congress-to-border/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos