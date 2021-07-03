New UK postgraduate visa allows for 3 years stay after degree completion





Those of you who have been dealing with immigration issues for a while will remember the old Tier 1 (Work After Study) Visa (PSW). It was a lifeline for international students who couldn’t find a job right after completing their degree/masters/doctoral degree in the UK, and therefore it was an unwelcome change when their home office closed the route to new applicants on 5 April 2012. You can find employers who promise to take you even before you complete your course. Then you will have to leave the country. So the UK will be deprived of the benefits of the investment the education system has made you. 2012 was a big year for immigration and the PSW repeal is just one of many changes introduced to achieve the government’s political goal of making it harder for people to apply and reducing net immigration. specific cases).

Well, PSW is back. This time it’s called a graduate visa and they started applying today, July 1st. The reason for introducing graduate visas, as the Ministry of Home Affairs brightly said, is to allow the UK’s smartest and best international students to continue contributing to society and the economy after studying. The effect of the old PSW in the first place.

Like PSW, postgraduate courses are available to international students who wish to work in the UK or seek employment in the UK after completing a bachelor level or higher degree. Those who have completed a UK bachelor or master’s degree can apply to stay here for up to two years. Doctoral students are given a maximum of 3 years. It is not necessary for students to find a profession of a certain level of skill. However, it is important to note that the application must be made within the UK. Therefore, students who begin their studies in the fall of 2020 or the spring of 2021 must be in the UK with the student’s permission until 27 September 2021. Students starting courses starting in the fall of 2021 or early 2022 must be in the UK by 6 April 2022. to qualify.

If the applicant already has dependents in the UK on a Student/Tier 4 visa, they can apply as a dependent on the graduate pathway, but not new dependents (unless their child was born on a Tier 4/Student Visa Grant).

The associated costs are as follows:

Example: A student completing a PhD must pay a total of 2,572 over three years ([6243] + 700); Bachelor or Master’s students are looking at 1,948.

The Home Office has also confirmed that time spent in the UK on a postgraduate visa does not count towards your five-year settling eligibility, but does count if you apply for a settling on a 10-year pathway.

For most applicants, the process is completely digital. The application process starts on the gov.uk website and applicants go to the UK Immigration ID Check app to verify their identity on their Android or Apple phone. Unfortunately, I am waiting for the home office to post full instructions (why??, when the system is up and running), but the actual application page already contains full instructions on how to apply (see here). We are currently accepting applications.

Carine Elliott contributed to the content of this article.

