Jesse Smith of water polo is part of the 5th Olympic team of the United States | national





Jesse Smith is heading towards his tied for fifth Olympics after being selected for the US men’s water polo team for the Tokyo Games on Friday.

Smith, 38, leads a 13-man squad that includes five players from the country’s disappointing 10th place in Rio. Smith matches Tony Azevedo for most Olympic teams for an American water polo athlete.

The 6-foot-4 Smith, who played in college in Pepperdine, won silver at the 2008 Beijing Games, the last time the United States won a medal in the tournament.

The United States have just won a surprising second place in the World League Super Final. They beat Italy 10-8 in the semifinals before losing 9-8 to Montenegro on Thursday.

I’m happy and very excited looking forward to Tokyo, said coach Dejan Udovicic in a video posted to the USA Water Polo Twitter feed. The guys worked really hard (in it), and the work ethic was always high.

Ben Hallock, Alex Bowen, Luca Cupido and Alex Obert are also back from 2016. Hallock, a 6-foot-6 center from Stanford, was 18 when he competed in Rio, and he is expected to play a bigger role in Tokyo.

Hallock played club ball for Pro Recco in Italy this year, becoming the first American to win the Champions League.

The dynamics of the (national) team, especially this year, have been vastly different, Hallock said in a Twitter video. We’ve all played in Europe, but it also brought us together a lot. Especially with the pandemic, the fact of being able to train a lot more often together in Europe, and especially the very good results that we obtained before the Olympics, I think the team has formed very well.

Hannes Daube, Johnny Hooper and Marko Vavic are among the eight Olympic newcomers.

The 21-year-old Daube is considered one of the best young players in the world. He played for Olympiacos in Greece this season, alongside fellow US striker Max Irving.

Hooper, 24, brings an attacking punch after scoring 245 goals for the University of California, placing second on the Schools career list behind three-time Olympian Chris Humbert. Hooper’s mother, Mimi, was born in Kumakura, Japan.

Vavic also made his first Olympic team. Vavic’s father Jovan is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to fraud and conspiracy after being arrested in a college admissions bribery scandal.

22-year-old Marko Vavic has scored 108 times in his first two seasons in Southern California, but the 6-foot-5 forward is best known for his defensive skills.

