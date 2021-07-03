Court bans scammers from working in all UK homes | news





The serial offender, who admitted that he had cheated two elderly people and a vulnerable couple at home after being apathetic, was sentenced to two years in prison at York Crown Court under an investigation involving North Yorkshires Trading Standards.

Gerald Johnston of the Carlton Travelers Site in Carlton, near Goole, told the victims that they had to do roofing after returning home in October 2019.

Each time he drove the old man to withdraw cash from the bank to settle his inflated bills.

He pleaded guilty to fraud by engaging in misrepresentation and misleading conduct at a hearing on March 18 this year.

His sentence includes a ban from working on any real estate in the country for the next five years.

He was previously charged with a similar offense by the Trading Standards team in October 2017 and was sentenced to 12 months in prison and two years probation.

Two days after that grace period expired, Johnston called a vulnerable couple in their 70s from the Selby area.

He spoke to a man in the house who was blind and passed away and said that the roof needed work. The man who explained to Johnston that he could not see the condition of the roof agreed to the work. A price of £250 was mentioned.

While working on the roof, Johnston claimed to have discovered another problem and said the price would be £500.

Upon hearing that the operation had been completed, the victim was escorted by Johnston to the town post office to hand over the money in cash and withdraw additional cash.

The act helped secure Johnston’s downfall when he was identified in CCTV footage recovered from the post office by trade standards officers involved in investigating his previous crimes.

Roof work was investigated by experts appointed by trade standards. He concluded that the work on the chimney pile was so poor that the chimney pile had to be partially reconstructed and the work performed was unnecessary and unreasonable.

The 70’s and a second vulnerable couple from the Doncaster area were targeted by Johnston the same week and said the roof needed work. The couple paid Johnston £200-£250 in cash on their first day.

The next day, Johnston came back and said he needed more work. They expected a bill of around £600, but the final bill was £1380. Johnston took the old man to the bank to withdraw cash.

Once again, the experts examined the couple’s house. He concluded that the work was inadequate, substandard, unfit for purpose, and significantly overcharged.

Judge Johnston, Judge Hickey, cited one victim’s belief that Johnston was a real guy and told him, “You’re not that kind of thing.”

He added that Johnston was able to back down when he learned that one victim was blind, but he decided to continue the crime.

The Doncaster couple’s vulnerability was also a factor in exacerbating crime, according to Johnston’s way of targeting such victims.

Johnston also received a five-year penal code, which banned him from performing roofing or property repairs across the UK. He also received a three-year driving ban and will now face confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The couple, who were scammed in this case, were eager to speak after the incident and send messages to others who might be vulnerable to such crimes.

The widow of the Selby victim said: “What this man did was mean. My husband was blind and he was vulnerable because he trusted and trusted him. I am also disabled.

When you look back, it shows you what can happen if you deal with the person calling at your doorstep because you know your husband isn’t stupid. I hope this doesn’t happen to others. After my husband passed away, so sadly, he did not live to get justice. He felt ashamed, betrayed and disappointed.”

The Doncasters added: “I want to tell the public that people should be aware of this type of nuisance. You should use the person recommended to you, a qualified builder, rather than dealing with someone who appears on your door.

“We trusted him and he seemed very pleasant. He asked if we were happy with the work, but we couldn’t go up to the roof to check. It really affected us.”

County Assemblyman Andrew Lee said: “There has been a lot of publicity, including door-to-door crimes, about the scams that took place during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“This case, like many others, has been delayed due to Covid’s impact on the court system, but all like-minded criminals should take this as a warning that our multi-agency protection team is dedicated to addressing this issue. The type of action, whether it is locked or not. And justice will be done for the victims.”

