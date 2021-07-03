Proposal to ban mink farming in US to stem coronavirus mutation





By Meg Kinnard, Associated Press

COLUMBIA, SC A bipartisan US House proposal would ban mink fur farming in the United States in an attempt to stem possible coronavirus mutations, which researchers said can be accelerated when the virus spreads among animals.

The bill introduced this week is an effort by Representatives Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., And Nancy Mace, RS.C. It would ban the import, export, transport, sale or purchase of mink in the United States.

The researchers said the spread of COVID-19 among animals could speed up the number of mutations in the virus before it potentially returns to humans.

Last year, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control released new guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus between mink and humans. The agency warned that when COVID-19 begins to spread on a mink farm, the large number of animal infections means the virus can accumulate mutations faster in mink and spread again in the human population.

Denmark reported last year that 12 people were sickened by a variant of the coronavirus that exhibited distinct genetic changes also seen in mink.

Knowing that there are variations and being someone who cares about the humane treatment of animals, it’s kind of a win-win for people, Mace said on Friday in an interview with The Associated Press.

According to Fur Commission USA, a nonprofit organization representing American mink farmers, there are approximately 275 mink farms in 23 states of the United States, producing approximately 3 million pelts per year. This represents an annual value of more than $ 300 million, according to the commission.

There have been several cases of the mink-linked coronavirus in the United States In December, a mink caught off an Oregon farm tested positive for low levels of the coronavirus. State officials said they believe the animal escaped from a small farm already in quarantine due to a coronavirus outbreak among mink and humans.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a mink on a Michigan farm and a small number of people have been infected with a coronavirus containing mutations linked to mink, which officials said suggested the spread of the virus. mink to humans could have occurred.

Although the spread of mink to humans is possible, CDC officials said there was no evidence that mink played a significant role in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to humans.

Meg Kinnard can be contacted at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

