Scotland Iain Stewart British Government Minister, Urban Areas and Growth Deals Tour





Scottish Minister of Government Iain Stewart visited Glasgow and Carlisle (1st and 2nd July) to hear about the progress of the City and Growth deal.

At Glasgow, he has been updated on many of the City Region Deals projects and saw the finished development of Sauchiehall Street improvements.

Today, the minister visited Carlyle Station to hear from Borderlands Growth Deal Partners’ plans to provide growth and improved connectivity for the entire region. He also attended roundtable meetings with Borderlands stakeholders.

The visit to Glasgow came as City Region Deal leaders confirmed they had invested 263 million of the current 1.13 billion infrastructure funds.

To date, local businesses have benefited from more than 116 million contracts that help build professionalism and support jobs.

Secretary Stewart said:

Fantastic developments are taking place in the Glasgow City Region Deal. These projects are making tangible changes to communities by creating jobs, creating sustainable public spaces, and attracting additional investment to the region.

This deal will play an important role as we better recover from the pandemic and we will continue to work closely with local authorities and the Scottish government to achieve this.

The UK government is investing over 1.5 billion in urban areas and growth deals across Scotland.

The City Deal is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments, each donating 500 million, with an additional 135 million coming from local authority partners.

The contract, first signed in 2014, is also celebrating its seventh anniversary since its inception, with UK and Scottish governments recently renewing their continued commitment and collaboration on the deal by accelerating the delivery of 65 million dollars to help advance the project. reconfirmed. to the next step.

The transaction will provide 21 major infrastructure projects covering the entire region with a focus on revitalizing and revitalizing the region with a forward-looking design that is sustainable and adaptable to the challenges of climate change over a 20-year period.

These include 115 Million Avenue, set to transform and redesign many of Glasgow’s iconic public spaces, with more trees, rain gardens for improved drainage, and active travel routes to make it easier to navigate the city on foot or by bike. program is included.

To the north of the city, vast areas of polluted land could be purged, allowing new communities to be built with easy access to the city center. Europe’s first smart canal system will help cities manage extreme weather and prevent flooding.

Many projects outside the city are also improving and supporting revitalization, including the construction of new bridges across Clyde, the regeneration of Ravenscraig and Exxon industrial sites, and a new terminal for visitors to cruise liners in Greenock.

The 422 million Borderlands Inclusive Growth deal is jointly supported by the UK and Scottish governments and local partners.

After visiting Carlyle, Secretary Stewart said:

The Scottish-English border is home to many vibrant communities and innovative businesses with tremendous potential to help unlock the Borderlands Growth Deal, which includes an investment of 265 million by the UK government, and the region will be better off recovering from the pandemic. can.

The heart of the deal is to significantly improve the connectivity between South Scotland and North England, which will bring significant benefits to the region. I wanted to see Carlisle station and hear about plans to convert it into a major travel hub linking it. From the whole of England to the Borderlands.

It’s been an exciting time for Borderlands, with proposals to expand the Borders rail line from Tweedbank to Carlisle and the UK Governments Union Connectivity Review to revitalize rail, road, sea and air connections across the UK.

