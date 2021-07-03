The US military withdrew from Afghanistan’s largest base and ceded controlExBulletin





Bagram Airfield was the largest United States base in Afghanistan. The US military has now withdrawn and handed over control to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force.

SHAPIRO, HOST:

Bagram airfield, north of Kabul, closed with fanfare yesterday. The base was handed over to Afghan forces, marking the end of the American combat mission that began 20 years ago. It comes as the Taliban seize large swathes of land, worrying members of Congress and Afghan officials. NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman joins us in talking about all of this. Hello Tom.

TOM BOWMAN, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: You know the name of Bagram Airfield sounds modest, but it was a massive base, the last major US base in Afghanistan. Tell us about the importance of its closure.

BOWMAN: You know, Ari, this is very important. Again, this is the last major American base. The other major base, Kandahar Airfield, closed a few weeks ago. So closing Bagram really tells you it’s the end.

And Bagram has quite a story. The Soviets built huge aircraft hangars there. And when US special operations forces came in to overthrow the Taliban in 2001, they were actually carrying out shootings all around Bagram. And over the years, it has only grown bigger, with round-the-clock flight operations – cargo planes, attack planes, drones. And they set up many other buildings, ranging from a hospital to a prison to several restaurants and souvenir shops. They even had a store where you, Ari, could order cars and motorcycles to be delivered to you when you got home.

Now tens of thousands of soldiers have passed through here over the past two decades. And I’ve been going to Bagram almost every year since 2008. The first time I went I met this one-star general named Mark Milley, who was with the 101st Airborne. Now he is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

SHAPIRO: What a story. President Biden mentioned today that the United States will continue to help the Afghans. What does this help look like?

BOWMAN: Well, a lot of it will be financial. Some $ 3.3 billion has been set aside to help Afghan forces. And the United States is talking about helping on the horizon. And that includes, for example, aircraft maintenance that can be done in Qatar. The United States is also sending dozens of additional Blackhawk helicopters to bolster the Afghan Air Force, but it still needs many more pilots. The Taliban targeted them. So the US and other countries will likely train more pilots, but no details on that yet.

The real challenge will be this maintenance part. The Blackhawks are 100 percent serviced by American contractors, and they all leave with American troops. I am therefore told that it is possible that some entrepreneurs will stay in Afghanistan to be paid by the Afghan government. It’s all being worked out. They can do it too – get this remote maintenance from Qatar.

SHAPIRO: Is this US aid enough to prevent Afghanistan from falling into the hands of the Taliban?

BOWMAN: You know, it depends who you talk to. It is a big concern. The Taliban now surround urban areas across the country, cutting off major roads. So, military officials say there is a 50/50 chance that Kabul will fall in the coming months.

I spoke with an Afghan general the other day. His name is Sami Sadat. He leads the Afghan forces in southern Helmand province. He was trained in the United States and Great Britain, highly respected by American officers. And he was optimistic about the way forward. Let’s listen.

SAMI SADAT: The cities of Lashkar Gah and Kandahar are safe, and we have enough strength, manpower and determination to defend them. And we plan to expand our security bubble beyond Lashkar Gah to the west, east and south.

BOWMAN: So he’s talking about his area in Helmand province. Now not everyone is as optimistic or as competent as General Sadat. In other parts of the country, Afghan forces are falling into the hands of the Taliban or, frankly, giving up.

SHAPIRO: Now that Bagram, the largest US air base in Afghanistan, has closed, are there still other US military installations in the country?

BOWMAN: Well, you still have the headquarters in Kabul, where the Commander-in-Chief, General Scott Miller is based. He had a small press briefing last week and said he feared there was a civil war. Now General Miller is expected to leave in the next week or two with some sort of ceremony, and that will truly be the end, Ari, of the American combat role.

SHAPIRO: This is NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman. Thank you.

BOWMAN: You’re welcome.

