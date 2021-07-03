China-owned Nexperia to acquire Newport Wafer Fab





Close up image of CPU socket and motherboard lying on table.

Narumon Bowen Kit Wanchai | moment | Getty Images

London’s Newport wafer fab, the UK’s largest chip maker, is expected to be acquired by Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia next week for around 63 million ($87 million), two sources close to the deal said on condition of anonymity. It hasn’t been released yet.

Dutch company Nexperia, wholly owned by China’s Wingtech Technology, told CNBC on Friday that negotiations were underway.

The privately owned NWF’s chip plant in Newport, South Wales dates back to 1982 and is one of the few semiconductor manufacturers in the UK.

Nexperia is expected to announce the acquisition on Monday or Tuesday, sources said.

“We are having a constructive dialogue with the NWF and the Welsh government about the future of the NWF,” a spokesperson for Nexperia said. “I can’t comment further until I come to a conclusion.”

NWF and Wingtech Technology did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

I must reiterate that the acquisition of the UK’s leading 200mm silicon and semiconductor technology development and processing facility by a Chinese company represents significant economic and national security concerns.

Tom Tugen Dart

Chairman of the Foreign Relations Selection Committee

The deal comes amid a global chip shortage that is making countries more independent when it comes to semiconductor production. Most of today’s chips are manufactured in Asia, with Taiwan’s TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung and China’s SMIC being among the world’s largest chip producers.

Tom Tugendhat, head of the UK government’s China Study Group and chairman of the Foreign Choices Committee, said in a letter to UK Economy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng in June that he was concerned about a potential takeover by the NWF.

“I must re-emphasize that the UK’s leading 200mm silicon and semiconductor technology development and processing facilities, in my opinion, are taken over by Chinese companies,” said Tugendhat.

He urged the UK government to review the deal under the National Security and Investment Act, introduced in April, in an effort to protect the country’s tech companies from overseas acquisitions when there is economic risk or security threat.

“This is the UK’s last surviving and largest high-tech semiconductor plant sold to China, and the UK government isn’t doing anything about it,” a source said, adding that it would need to secure at least $1 billion. .

A UK government spokesperson told CNBC: “We are aware that Nexperia is expecting the acquisition of the Newport Wafer Fab. We do not believe it is appropriate to intervene at this time, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation and will not hesitate. If the situation changes, we will not hesitate.” It is authorized under corporate law.”

“We are committed to the semiconductor sector, and the semiconductor sector is playing an important role in the UK economy,” they added.

NWF’s $63 million price tag is well below the $900 million Texas Instruments announced this week it will pay for its Vin Micron fab in Utah.

The NWF has several outstanding debts, including $20 million to HSBC and $18 million to the Welsh government, one of the sources said. Meanwhile, CEO Drew Nelson, who became a major shareholder in NWF after acquiring the business from German Infineon four years ago, will receive about $15 million, one person said.

NWF makes silicon chips used in power supply applications, especially in the automotive industry, which has been hit hard by chip shortages. The company is also developing advanced “composite semiconductors” that are faster and more energy efficient.

Under the deal, Nelson is licensed to spin off NWF’s compound semiconductor division and plans to reinvest the proceeds in this new venture, the man says. He may also keep the Newport Wafer Fab name.

Democracy scrutinizes China takeover

The deal comes after Cambridge chip designer Arm, often considered the jewel of the British tech industry, agreed to be acquired by American chip giant Nvidia for $40 billion. However, the acquisition is being investigated by regulators around the world after opposing rival Qualcomm and others.

As tensions escalate between China and global democracy, other countries are investigating Chinese technology takeovers before they are approved.

Earlier this month, Korea began reviewing after agreeing to acquire the semiconductor company Magna Chip with Wise Road Capital, headquartered in Beijing, as a ‘national core technology’. The US Treasury Department has also requested that parties involved in the transaction file declarations with the Foreign Investment Commission in the US.

In March, the Italian government blocked Chinese company Shenzhen Investment Holdings from acquiring a controlling stake in Milan-based semiconductor company LPE, which it cited as an area of ​​’strategic importance’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/02/uks-largest-chip-plant-set-to-be-acquired-by-chinese-owned-nexperia.html

