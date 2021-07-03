Biden hires attorney Mallory Stewart for US arms checkpoint





US President Joe Biden in the South Courtyard Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, United States, July 2, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden announced Friday that he plans to appoint Mallory Stewart as Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, a key post as Washington and Moscow consider a successor to the new treaty arms control START.

If confirmed by the Senate, Stewart, now senior director of the White House National Security Council, will head the State Department’s office of arms control, verification and compliance, the White House said. in a press release.

The United States and Russia extended New START by five years in February. The treaty, which first entered into force in 2011, limits the United States and Russia to the deployment of 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each and places restrictions on land and submarine missiles and bombers to deliver them.

Historically, the Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control has played a central role in negotiating such agreements.

At their summit in Geneva on June 16, Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to start talks on “strategic stability” to “seek to lay the foundations for future arms control and risk reduction measures” .

Stewart, who previously worked in the office and as the State Department’s arms control attorney, was an architect of the US-Russia framework to wipe out Syria’s declared chemical weapons stockpile.

Syria, which joined the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in 2013 to avoid US military intervention following an earlier chemical attack, said it had completely destroyed the chemical weapons stockpiles declared to the agency.

However, an April 2020 report by OPCW investigators found that Syrian military planes and a helicopter dropped banned sarin and chlorine bombs on the Syrian village of Ltamenah in March 2017.

Arshad Mohammed reporting; Editing by Howard Goller and Aurora Ellis

