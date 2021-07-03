Biden administration unveils process for deported veterans to return to United States





The Biden administration announced Friday that it was formalizing a new process to allow immigrants who served in the U.S. military and were subsequently deported to legally re-enter the country.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has ordered the country’s immigration agencies to develop a “rigorous and systematic approach” to reviewing cases of immigrants whose deportations “have not been live up to our highest values. “

“Together with our partner the Department of Veterans Affairs, we are committed to bringing back military personnel, veterans and their immediate family members who have been unfairly removed and ensuring that they receive the benefits to which they may be entitled.” Mayorkas said in a statement. declaration. “Today we are taking important steps to make this a reality.”

In a note sent to Mayorkas on Friday and obtained by CBS News, senior DHS immigration officials said they would use the discretion of prosecutors and “other legal authorities” to facilitate the return of eligible veterans and immediate family members of the United States military.

Returning to the United States, DHS officials argued, would give deported veterans access to Veterans Affairs benefits, lawyers, and the US immigration system, where they could reopen their deportation cases. and ask for forms of assistance to stay legally in the country.

The overall goal is to “support human and consistent results,” the memo reads.

After

“Those who have served in our army have performed the noblest and most selfless service,” the memo reads. “Our policies and practices must reflect this fundamental principle.”

Mayorkas said he also asked the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to ” immediately conduct a review of policies and practices “to ensure that members of the immigration service can remain in the United States. and access immigration benefits, including naturalized citizenship.

In their memo, senior DHS immigration officials told Mayorkas that military service should be “proactively identified and given due consideration” when deportation officers decide whether or not to detain immigrants. The prosecutor’s discretion could be used in such cases, officials said.

Deported veterans typically enlisted in the US military as green card holders and then found themselves in deportation proceedings after being convicted of certain crimes – including non-violent crimes – that make them immigrants deportable under US immigration law.

Once deported, immigrants can be banned from the United States for three or ten years, even if they have served in the military.

The new process for adjudicating requests for the return of banned U.S. veterans is part of a larger initiative by the Biden administration to help immigrant servicemen and their families.

DHS will establish an online resource center to help U.S. service members and their families with immigration matters, according to Friday’s memo.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said it was working with U.S. immigration authorities to identify deported veterans and allow them access to government benefits and COVID-19 vaccination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-administration-unveils-process-to-allow-deported-veterans-to-return-to-the-u-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos