Lost and Found: US Considering Mandatory Airline Refunds for Delayed Baggage | Aviation News





The proposal will require refunds if airlines fail to deliver a bag within 12 hours of the passenger’s U.S. flight landing or within 25 hours of an international flight.

The United States Department of Transportation will propose that airlines be required to reimburse fees on checked baggage if the bags are not delivered to passengers quickly enough.

The proposal, if made final after a lengthy regulatory drafting process, would also require prompt reimbursement of additional costs such as internet access if the airline does not provide the service during the flight.

A ministry official said the agency would release the proposal in the coming days and it could go into effect by next summer.

The proposal will require refunds if airlines fail to deliver a bag within 12 hours of the passenger’s U.S. flight landing or within 25 hours of an international flight.

Current regulations only require reimbursement if baggage is lost, although airlines must compensate passengers for reasonable incidental expenses incurred while their baggage is delayed. The government does not know how often airlines keep fees even when baggage is significantly delayed.

The baggage fee proposal is the first of several airline consumer regulations emanating from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden under an executive order the president will soon sign, according to a senior Transportation Department official (DOT ), who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a proposal that has not been made public. The order will be designed to stimulate competition and empower consumers, the official said.

Kurt Ebenhoch, executive director of Travel Fairness Now, an airline consumer organization, called on baggage fees to reimburse a user-friendly item in a long list requiring DOT action. He said top priorities include refunds for cancellations related to the coronavirus pandemic, stricter rules to allow families with young children to sit together without paying extra, and more transparency in schedules and flight prices.

John Breyault, vice president of the National Consumer League, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared to pay more attention to consumer issues than Elaine Chao, who held the post during former President Donald’s administration. Trump. But he said he would like the Biden administration to act faster.

The proof will be in the pudding whether this DOT will make consumer protection a real priority after four years of benign neglect at best and active regulatory sabotage at worst, Breyault said.

Last year, more than 100,000 consumers complained to the government about air services. Refunds were the biggest gripe, although most airlines said they refused to reimburse consumers who canceled trips due to the pandemic. The Department of Transportation is seeking a $ 25.5 million fine against Air Canada, but has taken no action against other carriers for refunds for canceled flights.

In 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, passengers paid U.S. airlines $ 5.76 billion in checked baggage fees, according to the Department of Transportation. That fell to $ 2.84 billion last year, when travel collapsed due to the pandemic. Figures do not include carry-on baggage charges.

For many years, customers could check in one or two pieces of baggage on almost any airline without paying a fee. This started to change during a travel crisis caused by the 2008 financial crisis. Today, most US airlines other than Southwest even charge a single piece of luggage, although the charge is usually waived for customers who buy high-fare tickets or carry the airline’s credit card. .

American Airlines generated $ 2 billion in checked baggage fees over the past two years, followed by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, each generating around $ 1.5 billion. Due to their smaller size, budget airlines, including Spirit and Frontier, make less money but get a higher percentage of revenue from fees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/7/2/lost-found-us-mulls-mandatory-airline-refunds-for-delayed-bags The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos