New US envoy for LGBTQ rights sees cause for hope and concern





NEW YORK (AP) Jessica Stern, soon to become the State Department’s Special Diplomatic Envoy for LGBTQ Rights, sees a mix of promising news and disturbing developments almost everywhere she looks, both nationally and internationally. ‘foreign.

In the United States, Sterns ‘admiration for President Joe Bidens’ movements for LGBTQ rights is offset by his dismay at other developments. These include the continued violence against transgender women of color and a wave of legislation in Republican-ruled states aimed at limiting sports participation and medical options for trans youth.

I don’t think there is a country or region that is all good or all bad, she told The Associated Press on Friday. When you look around the world, you see progress and danger simultaneously.

Stern, whose new role was announced by Biden last week, has since 2012 served as executive director of New York-based OutRight Action International, which works globally to prevent abuse against LGBTQ people and strengthen their rights. civilians. She plans to begin work at the State Department in September.

From her vantage point in OutRight, she monitors widespread threats against LGBTQ people: recent mass arrests in African countries like Ghana and Uganda, three murders in one week in Guatemala and legislation in Hungary that has come under attack. by many European leaders. and human rights activists as denigrating LGBTQ people.

Stern is also concerned that LGBTQ people in Myanmar are suffering disproportionately amid the military’s violent crackdown on protesters and opposition groups.

As for the United States, she said, LGBTQ developments this year have reflected deep contradictions.

She praised Biden for deciding to strengthen transgender rights, including lifting a Trump administration ban that barred trans people from joining the military. And she hailed groundbreaking appointments of LGBTQ people to important administrative positions, including Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, as secretary of transportation, and Dr Rachel Levine, who is transgender, as assistant secretary for health.

At the same time, the work in the United States for the safety and security of transgender Americans is far from over, Stern said. She urged Congress to pass the Equality Act, a bill that would extend federal civil rights protection to LGBTQ people. The bill is blocked in the Senate for lack of Republican support.

There is no country that got it right, she said. We all have work to do to make sure we are free from discrimination and violence. … We are all in the same boat.

She sees reasons for optimism, even in Africa, where South Africa is the only one of 54 countries to have legalized same-sex marriage.

In Nigeria, for example, she said, a recent poll showed 25% of the public opposes discrimination against LGBTQ people – a substantial increase from a few years ago,

There is no doubt that the journey for LGBTQI rights is slower in all places where conservative religions play a dominant role, but progress is being made, she said.

Every day I get an email from a new organization – maybe starting a film festival or an arts festival, she said. As long as LGBTQI civil society is strong, it is only a matter of time before we see a change in attitudes and even in law and policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-0f64c5318537bd6519af09426a74f6b2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos