Biden welcomes 21 new U.S. citizens in White House naturalization ceremony





U.S. President Joe Biden watches as people take the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony for new citizens ahead of Independence Day in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 2, 2021.

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden held a naturalization ceremony on Friday to take the oath and welcome 21 new U.S. citizens ahead of Independence Day.

“It is the dreams of immigrants like you that are building America and continue to inject new energy, new vitality and new strength,” Biden said during the ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

The President was joined at the event by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who told the story of his immigrant parents’ journey to the United States as refugees.

“Our country is also better today because its identity and fabric as a nation of immigrants is stronger because of you,” Mayorkas said after the swearing-in of the new citizens.

Tracy Renaud, Acting Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, was sworn in. USCIS said Thursday it will hold 170 naturalization ceremonies in the first week of July.

The jubilant White House ceremony belied the challenge the Biden administration faces as it struggles to stem the ongoing migrant crisis on the US-Mexico border.

The president took office pledging to pursue an immigration policy that is both more humane and orderly than that of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

At Friday’s ceremony, Biden praised the immigrants for their contributions to the country, noting that many serve in the military or have worked as healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic.

The president also presented an award to Sandra Lindsay, a Long Island nurse who immigrated to the United States from Jamaica at the age of 18.

Lindsay was the first person in America to be fully vaccinated outside of clinical trials, Biden said. His scrubs will be part of a future Covid exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution, he added.

“Since the founding of our nation, the quintessential idea in America has been nurtured and advanced by the contributions and sacrifices of so many people, almost all of whom were immigrants,” Biden said.

The president also took the opportunity to praise his administration’s efforts to reform the immigration system.

He underscored his support for the immigration reform bill introduced by Democrats in February, which includes improved border management and security, and a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented migrants in America.

He also praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ efforts to identify the “root causes” of the recent wave of Central American migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border.

Harris visited the southern border earlier this month, but was criticized by Republicans for not going earlier.

The heart of the wave of migrants has been an unprecedented increase in the number of unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border and placed in U.S. government custody while appropriate guardians are located.

But that number has been steadily declining since it peaked in March of this year. As of Tuesday, 14,400 unaccompanied minors were in the care of the US government, a drop of 35% from two months ago, when the Department of Health and Human Services housed more than 22,000 minors.

Democrats and pro-immigrant activists urge Biden to further reduce border law enforcement and do more to ensure the humane treatment of migrant children and families on the southern border.

