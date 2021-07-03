UK Powered by Digital Singapore and ‘Giga Factory’ | David Sabbstead





Last week there were two announcements with the potential to significantly boost UK economic growth over the next decade.

On Thursday, Nissan decided to build a £1 billion ‘Gigafactory’ to make batteries for electric vehicles at its plant in Sunderland, northeast England, and for the second time, the London government is negotiating with Singapore over an ambitious digital deal. announced that it has started An agreement aimed at making the UK a post-Brexit “global technology powerhouse”. While the Nissan plan is critical to the green economy, the future of the UK auto industry and the 6,000 jobs it is expected to create directly from the supply chain, the Singapore talks have more to do with the £700 billion digital market globally, and the UK government is battling the pandemic. In the post-Brexit era, we believe digital trade is key to supporting tech companies looking to capitalize on foreign investment opportunities. Liz Truss said: “A cutting-edge deal with Singapore will put us at the forefront of a technological revolution, leading the way in digitally delivered trades and industries such as fintech.” It will be the first European country to sign a digital economy agreement that demonstrates what we can do as trading partners.” The UK-Singapore digital trade relationship was valued at £3.2 billion in 2019. The UK’s global total Latest government statistics out of £63 billion in technology exports Nayan Gala, founder of London-based startup advisory firm JPIN Venture Catalysts, said many UK companies have room to grow their export business and put Singapore as one of the four ‘Asian Tigers’ It has been a major market and will only grow in importance as the digital world expands further. “Thanks to our deals with the UK and Australia, there has been a great focus on traditional trade and fully free trade agreements. But the future of trade is fins, not beef and wool. “It will be tech and e-commerce.” “This means these digital contracts will be essential for future-proofing and Singapore will be one of the most digitally powerful. Just like the UK, it has become the perfect partner for a strong tech ecosystem.” There will always be trades of goods. But as digital products grow to dominate global commerce, a smooth, borderless trading environment will be mutually beneficial for everyone. “Meanwhile, Nissan’s announcement was welcomed as “good news” by Mike Hawes, chief executive of the UK automotive sector. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), however, told the BBC that he wanted to achieve a full transition to electric vehicle manufacturing. Tony Danker, Secretary-General of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said Nissan’s investment is “strong for a green future for the UK economy and the Northeast’s workforce,” he said. It is a token of trust.” He explained, “This announcement is a testament to the success of a joint effort between business and government. This is the moment to create jobs through decarbonization. “And the six gigafactories needed to spur investment and support a thriving electric vehicle market by 2040, “ahead of COP26 (Climate Conference), we acknowledge the importance of inspiring global activity through domestic development across the UK. You know, and businesses are already working with governments to make the changes needed to protect the planet for the next generation.”Read more news and views from David Sapsted Monthly News for all the latest international challenges and global mobility news Subscribe to our letter, Relocate Extra. Relocate’s new Global Mobility Toolkit provides free information, practical advice and support for HR Global Mobility Managers and Global Teams Working Abroad to hundreds of global services and vendors in an online directory access

© 2021 Re: locate magazine, Profile Locations, Spray Hill, Hastings Road, Lamberhurst, Kent TN3 8JB. All rights reserved. This publication (or any part thereof) may not be reproduced in any form without the prior written permission of the profile location. Profile Locations is not responsible for the accuracy or opinions expressed herein.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.relocatemagazine.com/news/enterprise-uk-boosted-by-digital-singapore-and-gigafactory-nissan-fintech-economy-dsapsted-0721 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos