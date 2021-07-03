From Scotland to Northern Ireland: The World’s Most Ambitious Bridge?





(CNN) Europe’s western edge has two small islands with a complex past.

Ireland and England are just 12 miles from the narrowest point in the Irish Sea, but in every sense the water runs deep here.

During the last century the northeast corner of Ireland was part of England and Northern Ireland.

The UK government is currently conducting a feasibility study to see if Northern Ireland could be connected to its overwater neighbor Scotland by bridges or tunnels to improve domestic transport connections. The results of the study are expected later this summer.

The idea isn’t new, but has been in the spotlight since 2018, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson endorsed the bridge concept and Scottish architect Alan Dunlop announced a proposal for a rail and road bridge between Port Patrick and Scotland. Ran in Northern Ireland. A more recent debate between the European Union and the UK over a trade link disrupted by Brexit (called the “sausage war”) has added new impetus to exploring ways to create frictionless routes across water.

The distance involved is short. However, geological and environmental challenges make it one of the most technologically ambitious projects in engineering history. There are also questions about the economy, infrastructure and entrenched local politics.

Westminster’s plans met skepticism from local politicians. Scotland’s former First Deputy Minister Nicholas Stewart described it as a bypass from “the real problem”, and in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fin Deputy Director Michelle O’Neill called it the “pipe dream bridge”. “

Now isolated from Europe, Britain today has a better reputation for burning bridges than building bridges. But if you’re starting this project, competing with the Golden Gate Bridge or the Channel Tunnel might come as a surprise. The question to be answered in the upcoming report is: Can fixed maritime links be done? And is it worth it?

bridge over problem water

The Giant’s Causeway on the coast of Antrim is Northern Ireland’s most visited tourist attraction.

tom oh hair

The region’s unique geology can have a spectacular effect at the Giant’s Causeway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Northern Ireland, and the Fingal Caves, the Scottish equivalent. Legend has it that countries were once connected by bridges made of these basalt columns, created by ancient volcanic lava flows.

However, in the depths of this narrow sea, you can also see Beaufort’s Dyke, a huge 50 km long natural trench created during the Last Ice Age. The average depth is about 150 meters, but at its deepest point, it is about twice as deep, enough to submerge the Eiffel Tower.

The embankment is situated on a slab bang on the most direct route between Scotland and Ireland, and is moreover known as the largest military base in England. This includes more than one million tonnes of unexploded ammunition, as well as chemical weapons and radioactive waste, which were disposed of by the British Ministry of Defense between World War II and the mid-1970s.

Above it are rough seas, strong currents and the famous Irish and Scottish weather that is unpredictable. Ordnance is the first challenge for a fixed sea connection project.

cleanup work

It’s a “significant cleanup campaign,” says David Welch, managing director at Ramora UK, a specialist in bomb and explosive disposal. “It’s not impossible, but it’s incredibly challenging.”

He compares the project to an attempt to restore the most famous product of the Northern Irish shipbuilding industry. “It’s a little bit like raising a Titanic.”

On an average marine project, a customs team can handle 1 to 10 large ammunition per day. So bills to clear trenches before construction work begins would cost “millions of pounds”.

“We have very strong currents around us,” says Margaret Stewart, a marine geoscientist at the British Geological Survey. The exact location of the ammunition is unknown, as many munitions were swept northward along the seabed, and others were dumped ahead of their targets by the crew cutting corners.

If you’re laying the foundation for a bridge or tunnel, “you need to be confident that the area where you want to place equipment or assets or people is clear enough to allow for a safe mooring or location,” Welch says. Ships and everything else.

“What you don’t want is to clean up the area around the bridge, so that over time the munitions will move to the bottom of the bridge.”

How to get from A to B

View from Torr Head looking towards Kintyre’s Mull.

Liam McBurney / Press Association / AP

According to Paul Quigley, geotechnical engineer and director of Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions in Ireland, building a bridge or tunnel is not a matter of drawing a line between the two nearest pieces of land. The sea is not the blank canvas we imagine.

“We have the existing infrastructure, the cables, the transportation routes,” says Quigley. “It’s amazing how limited resources can be when you start mapping the ocean floor.”

Then, when on land, the quality of road and rail connections and distances to large population centers must be taken into account. Torhead in Northern Ireland and Mul of Kintyre in Scotland are the two closest points, but are some distance away from the major cities of Belfast and Derry in Northern Ireland and Glasgow and Edinburgh in Scotland.

Ireland’s largest cities, Dublin in the Republic of Ireland and London in the southeast of England are again far away.

There are three existing ferry routes between the two islands. Larne-Stranraer ferries connect Northern Ireland to Scotland, but its distance from major hubs means it’s less popular than the busy service between Dublin and the port of Holyhead in Wales.

“What Brexit has shown is that a significant amount of trade coming into Dublin from (UK) is going to Northern Ireland,” says Quigley. He thinks it would be more attractive for stakeholders to invest in transportation on a north-facing route or rather than a ferry crossing.

“It’s good to dream and it’s good to imagine these things,” he says. But “I need a project.”

Celtic Crossing

Dunlop admires the iconic potential of the bridge. “Rising above the water reflecting the excellence of engineering and architecture”.

Alan Dunlop

Architect Alan Dunlop told CNN: “There is no major infrastructure project that hasn’t been criticized.

He has studied recent bridges, tunnels, highways and oil rig projects around the world in similar “difficult geological conditions” and admits that “there’s nothing quite as challenging as this”, but “within the UK the engineering and building talent to tackle this problem is absolutely essential. as required.”

He proposed a “Celtic Crossroads” bridge and sea tunnel with an estimated price of 20 billion ($28 billion). His mind is on the bridge concept as a national symbol and a way to connect the Celtic nations.

His junction is a 45 km long floating pontoon-style bridge anchored to the seabed by cables. He was inspired by oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico connected to the seabed up to 1,000 meters below sea level.

He says the biggest lessons can be learned from the $40 billion, 1,100-kilometer Norwegian Coastal Highway that connects Norway’s west coast.

The company’s pioneering plans include floating bridges supported by pontoons and the world’s first “floating tunnels”, a method to handle extreme depths that prevent the poles from coming into contact with the seabed.

An underwater “floating tunnel” tube attached to an underwater pontoon or perhaps connected to the seabed alongside a bridge is one of several design proposals currently in use.

record bridge

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the longest sea-crossing bridge in the world.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

For the Irish Sea project, “we’ve reached the limit of what’s possible in bridge technology,” says Quigley.

“The real constraint on bridges is the fact that, given the weather conditions, there are periods of time when bridges are closed due to strong winds and safety aspects. Another problem is that the structure is in a very harsh environment. The maintenance of bridge structures is very difficult.”

A multi-span suspension or cable-stayed bridge could both be possible, but the existing tower supports on the seabed must be at a height never previously achieved in the world, so more creative solutions must be sought.

China is currently the world leader in record bridges. At 48.3 km (30 miles) high, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the longest over-water bridge in the world. Designed to withstand typhoons, it consists of a cable-stayed bridge, an undersea tunnel, and is divided in length into four artificial islands, but the water depth is shallower than the Irish Sea.

At 164 km (102 mi), the longest bridge in the world is China’s Danyang-Kunshan Bridge, while the Hangzhou Bay Bridge (36 km or 22.4 mi) spans the widest sea.

tunnel vision

Britain’s transport minister, Grant Sapps, told the BBC in March that once a fixed sea link is built, it’s likely to be a tunnel rather than a bridge, due to weather factors. The rail industry group High Speed ​​Rail Group has proposed a sea tunnel between Larne and Stranraer that could bypass Beaufort’s Dyke, but is based on a plan created by Victorian engineer James Barton 120 years ago. The group also recommended that existing rail infrastructures in both countries be improved to support tunnel links. Meanwhile, engineer Ian Hunt sought a proposal further south to leverage the existing infrastructure currently supporting the ferry service. He revealed his plans to a new civil engineer to connect a bridge and tunnel via two man-made islands between Dublin’s Holyhead.

political division

The project also has a political responsibility, which is generally more supported by Northern Irish and Scottish union members and less supported by nationalists.

In Northern Ireland, Bridge’s strongest advocate was the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the largest party in the United States, who came up with the idea in a manifesto for the 2015 general election.

The party, which as of 2017 signed a deal with the Conservative Party, which helped support the Johnson-led government, is now in turmoil and has become its third leader in months.

Alan Dunlop told CNN that the reaction to his Celtic Crossing proposal was initially mostly positive, but the Scottish backlash began after Boris Johnson showed public support for the bridge idea at a DUP meeting in November 2018.

“It’s a Westminster vanity project,” Nicola Malone, Northern Ireland’s infrastructure minister and member of the Nationalist Social Democratic Party (SDLP) told CNN. “It’s the level of job or trade improvement that some people can expect until we address long-standing problems with our existing transport networks,” Malone, a fixed link, said.

The 20 billion figure is the stuff most discussions around the project have, but commentators have speculated that the cost could be much higher than that.

Paul Quigley points out that although these figures are based on technology related to the channel tunnel between England and France completed in 1994, the cost of the Irish Sea project could be much higher. Environmental compliance and risk assessment. ”

Then there is the issue of improving the infrastructure to support fixed maritime connections. That would be a cost that many on both islands said would be better spent on other community investments.

“It’s hard to argue with economics, but it’s not really a project about economics,” Dunlop tells CNN. “It’s about doing something for the future of the country and for our children.”

It’s a bold vision for the future, but it will require a lot of consent from the four countries co-existing in the UK and Ireland.

Like the legend of the Giant’s Causeway, a bridge built by Irish giant Finn McCool and destroyed in a fight against Scottish giant Benandonner, it can end up being a fantastic arrogant tale, but the challenges are insurmountable.

