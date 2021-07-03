Government confirms support for tennis and athletics





The sports minister has confirmed that the tennis and track management agency has received funding to support the delivery of the summer event schedule, and the phased return of spectators continues according to the unlocking roadmap.

A loan of 14.3 million was provided to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) as part of the government sports survival package, which means it could promise to get the grass court season underway at the beginning of the year. Forward. Backed by loan support, the LTA was able to host two events in Nottingham, and further events at clubs in Birmingham, Eastbourne and Queens, all the way to the Championship at Wimbledon.

All of these events have significantly reduced gate receipts and doubled general net costs due to crowd restrictions and COVID-19. Tournaments in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne have all been elite women’s events and have helped UK and international players prepare for the championship while remaining in a COVID-safe environment.

Meanwhile, UK Athletics has received 1.2 million loans to support the delivery of the British Athletics Championships, an Olympic demonstration event held in Manchester from 25-27 June, thus providing a platform to support many athletes to qualify. I did. For the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. The funds will also help the Diamond League British Grand Prix, the last major warm-up event on home soil to be held at the Gateshead International Stadium on 13 July.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said:

There was a real risk that our tennis and track and field athletes would not have had the opportunity to properly prepare and compete ahead of major events like the Olympics.

These funds mean that tennis and track and field events can be planned with confidence, supporting sports stars and allowing Britain’s great sporting summer to continue.

Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Scott Lloyd said:

Wed would like to thank the Government and Sports England for their help over the past 7 months. Knowing that loan support is available, we can plan and commit to spending with some certainty when faced with a situation where 25% of the audience can safely stage our early summer event and the level of investment is double the normal cost. There was.

While we’ve cut costs internally to manage more generally during this period, we can now plan ahead through 2022 and take advantage of increased engagement by supporting indoor communities and public spaces to help them recover from the aftermath of the pandemic.

UK Athletics CEO Joanna Coates said:

We are pleased to be funded by DCMS’ Sports Survival Package. The declining number of spectators allowed at the event and the uncertain climate caused by COVID has challenged many sports over the past 15 months, and this support has made a huge difference to the movement.

This funding has already helped us deliver the Mueller British Athletics Championships, the Olympic Demonstration Competition, and will ensure that we support the Mueller British Grand Prix later this month.

These events are very important competitive opportunities that prepare our athletes to perform at their best in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, and thank you for accepting the package at this pivotal point in our sport.

Independent Board Chair Sir Ian Cheshire said:

Funding these loans to both the LTA and UK athletics is another important step in helping the government continue to operate through the pandemic by supporting spectator sports.

After the March budget announcement confirming the 300 million expansion of the Sports Survival Package, the Independent Commission continues to speed up to get adequate support for sports in need.

The Sports Survival Package is the government’s most generous customized support for the domestic sports sector around the world.

The 300 million winter phase is focused on helping major spectator sports severely impacted by coronavirus restrictions survive the winter and cover their essential costs. In recent months, funding has also been provided for the Rugby Union, National League and Women’s Soccer, Horse Racing, Rugby League, Badminton, Basketball, Netball, Ice Hockey, Speedway and Drag Racing. Individual sports have submitted their applications to an independent decision-making committee supported by Sports England.

In March, the Chancellor said an addition expected to benefit major summer spectator sports as the route away from closure continues and most of the sports venues remain open to limited capacity unless they host accredited pilot events under the Government Events Research Program. announced 300 million support. .

More details about the 300 million funding program can be found online and further announcements will be made once support is agreed upon.

As a whole, the sports and leisure sector has benefited from more than 1.5 billion in business support provided by the government, including a do-it-yourself scheme, business interest rate easing and business shutdown loan schemes that have helped many sports clubs and leisure businesses survive.

End

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-confirms-support-for-tennis-and-athletics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos