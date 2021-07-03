Fortress-led group acquires UK’s Morrisons for $8.7 billion





London (AP) A group led by Fortress Investments, headquartered in the United States, sold the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket chain Morrison for £6.3 billion ($8.7 billion) as foreign investors seek discounts in markets plagued by Brexit and the pandemic. agreed to take over. .

The deal came a month after Morrisons rejected a £5.5 billion offer from New York-based Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and said the bid undervalued the company.

The group, led by Fortress, has agreed to pay Morrisons 254 pence per share, which is 42% more than the stock price before the Clayton Dubilier bid. This group also includes the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments.

UK assets are relatively cheap as uncertainty over the UK’s exit from the European Union and widespread COVID-19 restrictions have impacted stock prices. The UK benchmark FTSE 100 index is down 7.3% since early last year compared to a 26% gain on the S&P 500.

Grocery stores are also competing to adapt to the shift to online shopping as many consumers choose courier to avoid face-to-face contact during the pandemic. According to government statistics, nearly 29% of total retail spending occurred online in May, up from 19.9% ​​in February 2020.

This marks the biggest change in the UK grocery sector in over a decade. Richard Lim, CEO of independent consulting firm Retail Economics, spoke about the Morrisons deal. The shift to online grocery shopping, the growth of fast delivery, and the intersection with the takeaway market provide lucrative opportunities as ownership transitions smoothly.

Private equity investors such as Fortress typically acquire undervalued companies and then look for ways to cut costs and increase returns to generate profits.

Morrisons said Fortress currently plans to maintain an independent operating system led by management.

Employees’ job and pension rights will be protected, and Fortress supports the latest decision to pay all its employees at least £10 an hour, Morrisons said.

Morrisons Chairman Andrew Higginson looked very carefully at Fortress’s approach, business plan, and overall suitability as a UK-specific food manufacturer and shopkeeper. It is clear that Fortress is being fully understood and audited. of Morrison’s fundamental characteristics.

With around 110,000 employees, Morrisons operates 497 stores and 339 gas stations across the UK.

Opposition Labor spokeswoman Seema Malhotra said the government should scrutinize the acquisition given the essential services supermarkets provide.

She also called for binding commitments to protect workers and suppliers.

Ministers urgently need to work with Morrisons and consortiums to ensure that important promises to protect the workforce and pension systems are legally binding and met, Malhotra said. The Minister must also ensure that legal commitments are made to the integrity and future of the business, including its impact on supply chains and distribution centers.

