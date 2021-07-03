Sunday Britain’s Largest Thanksgiving Party Set





Melanie May | July 3, 2021 | news

4th July This Sunday will be the biggest thanksgiving party in the UK. The community, the public, celebrities, politicians and more take part in the UK’s first national day of appreciation

A poll by ICM Unlimited estimates 16.3 million Britons will attend events that take place in their community. It will be the largest participating event since the 2012 Queens Diamond Jubilee.

The idea for Thank You Day came from a grassroots campaign to hold the largest thanksgiving party in the community to thank each other and build the sense of community we felt during lockdown.

The campaign has been supported by hundreds of organizations from the NHS to Scouts and celebrities including Gary Lineker, Michael Sheen, Dame Judi Dench and Raheem Sterling.

The public is being encouraged to mark the day in a variety of ways, from picnics to barbecues to outdoor parties and drinks, while adhering to Covid guidelines.

The organization is also running the following events throughout the day:

9:00: Join a one-hour movement in our country’s parks and green spaces 11:00: Power Hour – Keep Britain Tidy, RSPB and Rotary are organizing time to clean up parks and green spaces 13:00: The Big Lunch is organized in small street parties and picnics to gather neighbors 17:00: Cheering volunteers led by Ross Kemp and the Royal Voluntary Service, encouraging people to grow cups or cups with their neighbors, the initiative Thousands of pubs nationwide support 19:00: Biggest Barbecue with Neighbors Led by Levi Roots, Scouts and National Citizens Service

And at 3pm, individuals, choirs, bands, and music groups led by Together with Music gather to sing or perform Christine McVies’ classic Dont Stop (by Fleetwood Mac) outside nursing homes and hospitals to show appreciation to residents, patients and staff. do. For everything they’ve given you over the past year. The Feeling, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jamie Cullum and friends have also released new covers for the song in support of Thank You Day.

NHS nurse May Parsons, who gave her the first coronavirus vaccination and was one of the first proponents of the day, said:

We could say we were grateful because we knew that people wanted the opportunity to come together in a socially distant and responsible way, and the scale of the public reaction blew us all away.

This will be an important national moment, and we hope everyone stays safe with us. And according to government guidelines for the biggest audit party in the country.

business engagement

Companies such as M&S, McDonalds, HSBC UK, Unilever, Asda, JCDecaux UK, O2, PwC will also be celebrating the day. Activities include:

More than 3,000 pubs and breweries have pledged to offer Cheers for Volunteers Beer to locals across the UK, the campaign is backed by the British Beer and Pub Association, and the Society of British BreweriesVirgin Media O2 is offering 500,000 for communities wanting the mark. We created a Together fund. M&S created a limited edition Thank You Day card and bag design by Charlie Mackesy, and a POS promotion around the BBQ and picnic lines the day before. JCDecaux UK teamed up with Thank You Day to create a digital Out-of-Home screen. To promote the day and increase visibility through the HSBC UK, we will thank our customers directly through our frontline staff, radio, digital and more. HSBC UK also works with the community, including more than 70 schools across the Western Midlands, a sustainability communication network, and charitable partners who encourage participation and support for Appreciation Day.Asda is a thank you for its peers and all stores; Celebration walls in warehouses and offices, special double peer discount events and Big Asda picnics during the 2-4t weekend of July (celebration free picnics for all shop and warehouse associates)

Mike Cherry of Federation Small Businesses said:

Despite the horrific impact of Covid-19 on us all, the crisis has shown the power of people coming together to overcome adversity and contribute to national efforts. We know that many small businesses will take advantage of this opportunity to thank their employees and customers. I would like to add my gratitude to the small businesses across the UK who have done more than just to be there for the community during this crisis. Their imagination, resilience, ingenuity and flexibility have been an inspiration to watch. I urge people from all over the UK to participate on the 4th of July Thanksgiving Day and take this opportunity to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped.

Politicians thank you

Political leaders across the political spectrum are also supporting Thanksgiving Day. The Prime Minister plans to host his BB-Thank-Q on Sunday with volunteers, key workers and young people from Scouts and National Civic Services. Dragons Den star Levi Roots helps cook with the PM.

Thank You Day Related Activities # CareFor10

Ahead of Thanksgiving Day and NHS, Social Work and Frontline Workers Day (Monday 5th July), Spectrum Community Health CIC launches the #CareFor10 campaign to appeal to the public to take 10 minutes to take care of others in their community through small I did. But a meaningful act of kindness.

A social enterprise that oversees a variety of community-based clinical care projects across Northern England wants to encourage the continuation of the spirit of neighborhood that has developed throughout the pandemic.

The campaign also celebrates Spectrums’ 10th anniversary and the social enterprise encourages all 850 employees to participate in the campaign.

The NHS Big Tea will also open on July 5th. It asks people to raise a mug or hold their own virtual or physical tea party at 3 pm that day or at a time that suits them on or around that date and raise funds for NHS Charities Together or local hospital NHS trust do. The event is sponsored by TV Personality and A&E doctor Dr. Alex George, supported by Morrisons, which encourages customers and employees to engage, and Flowercard, which offers limited edition tea-themed cards and mugs. 100% of collection sales going to NHS Charities Together were filled with flowers.

