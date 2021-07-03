Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria





Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi addresses the media outside the Security Council Chambers at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, June 24, 2019. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) – Iran on Saturday denied US accusations that Tehran supported attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned US airstrikes against Iranian-backed militants, official media reported.

The United States told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that it was targeting Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter militants and Tehran from carrying out or supporting further attacks. against US personnel or facilities.

But Iran’s envoy to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said: “Any claim to attribute to Iran … any attack on US personnel or facilities in Iraq is factually false and lacking. minimum requirements of authenticity and reliability, ”according to the official IRNA news agency.

Under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15 members of the Security Council must be immediately informed of any action taken by States in the event of self-defense against an armed attack.

Washington told the United Nations that the airstrikes hit facilities used by militias, responsible for a growing series of drone and rocket attacks against US forces in Iraq. Read more

But Ravanchi said: “The American argument that such attacks were carried out to deter (…) Iran and the so-called Iranian-backed militia groups from carrying out or supporting further attacks ( …), has no factual or legal basis, as it is based on mere fabrication as well as on the arbitrary interpretation of Article 51.

“The attacks by the United States are carried out in flagrant violation of international law,” Ravanchi said in a letter, quoted by IRNA.

