Improper planning leaves Britain at the mercy of a murderous heatwave





In 2018, Public Health England updated its heatwave plan to introduce an alert system, but critics say it’s practically all there is to it.

Like Britain’s epidemic strategy, it was overseen by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt and offers little future plans or resources.

A plan focused on warnings without providing practical help

The 2019 Plan Review, conducted by the Policy Innovation and Assessment Research Unit and funded by the National Health and Research Agency, said it was overly focused on warnings and reminders rather than providing planning and material assistance.

Echoes of the nursing home crisis during the first coronavirus outbreak, he said, there are differences in how vulnerable groups can be identified and protected during heatwaves.

Many frontline workers, including nurses surveyed, reported being unaware of local heatwave plans.

During the alert period, it has been reported that all high-risk groups, especially those with social welfare, have difficulty reaching those who may be under the radar of health or social services, such as those in need of agricultural workers and homeless people.

REVIEW RESULTS: Analysis of the general summer relationship between temperature and mortality or emergency hospitalization does not provide evidence for the introduction of HWP. [heatwave plan] In 2004, these results were affected.

Ward described Heat as a silent killer and last week urged ministers to act before it’s too late.

Heatwaves around the world are becoming more frequent and stronger, increasing the risk, but we are not adapting fast enough, he said.

We have a stock of homes that are prone to overheating, even in relatively cool summers. And the heatwave plan isn’t addressing the problem of people living in overheated houses, it’s only dealing with the last emergency.

We need a combined approach that involves multiple departments of government and an approach that doesn’t warn health and healthcare services when people start to suffer from overheating because it’s too late, he said.

Disaster planning expert Dr Lucy Easthope said Britain’s heatwave plans are likely to suffer the same fate as epidemic plans.

The first question is will anyone see the plan? But the second big problem is that plans were drawn up for some time before the pandemic when we had better resourced emergency care systems and social welfare systems.

I am really worried about the vulnerable people in my own home. The biggest problem is that people will die on their own at home.

