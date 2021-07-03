We thought it wouldn’t affect us: heatwave forces climate count in Pacific Northwest | Seattle





The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest is forcing consideration of the climate crisis as many people living in this typically mild region reflect on what rising temperatures mean for the future.

An unparalleled thermal dome has trapped hot air over most states of Oregon and Washington in the United States and southern British Columbia in Canada, over the past few days, shattering the weather records in the generally temperate region.

Temperatures in the small town of Lytton, B.C., reached 49.6 ° C (121.3 ° F) and set an all-time Canadian record, days before a wildfire wreaked havoc the city. The roads have warped in the heat in Washington and Oregon. The heat and heavy use of the air conditioner cut off electricity for tens of thousands. The dead, which number in the hundreds, have not yet been counted.

In Washington and Oregon, largely liberal and climate-conscious states, efforts to tackle global warming have long been popular. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ran as the climate candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. He argued that residents of the region would, in the absence of federal leadership, do our part to solve a global problem. .

Climate conversations have generally focused on what people in the Northwest could do to protect the planet or others in places at greater risk of extreme heat. But after three days of temperatures near or above 100F (38C) in Seattle, a city where locals often describe the sixth month as June because temperatures rarely reach 80F (27C), they are increasingly concerned about themselves.

It was like we set our Earth on fire, said Summer Stinson, a nonprofit executive from Seattle, 49.

There was a naivety that it wouldn’t affect us in the Northwest, Stinson continued.

Having lived in Las Vegas, Stinson knew how to handle the heat. She covered the south-facing windows of her artisan-style home with aluminum foil, kept the appliances turned off, and crouched down with her teenage son and black Labrador retriever, Rico. It was oppressive, reminiscent of the smoke from the wildfires that have kept West Coast residents trapped inside over the past few summers. Stinson devoured the first season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and worried about his town.

While city workers turned on some water fountains and spray parks, many wading pools remained closed due to a nationwide chlorine shortage. Like most prosperous American cities, Seattle has hundreds of people living in tents and slums in public parks and vacant spaces; In Stinsons’ view, city leaders should have opened more cooling centers and made sure they remained open on hot nights.

In the emergency department at Seattles Harborview Medical Center, the area’s premier trauma hospital, Dr Jeremy Hess found the scene he was expecting Sunday night of dozens of people suffering from heat-related illnesses. Monday evening, as temperatures peaked, the scene was unusually intense.

A motorist drives the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on a mountain side in Lytton, British Columbia, Thursday. Photograph: Canadian Press / REX / Shutterstock

Ambulance teams were in tatters, transporting critically ill patients who had been intubated in the field. One hospital in the area lacked ventilators, while other equipment broke due to the heat. The hospitals were almost overwhelmed.

We really haven’t had any activity like this since the start of the Covid epidemic here, said Hess, who also heads the Center for Health and the Global Environment at the University of Washington. We were at the limit.

Having contributed to the UN’s climate work, Hess knew both the dangers of the extreme heat and the lack of preparedness in most communities, including his own.

There had been a feeling, Hess said, that the northwest would be spared the worst damage presented by a warming world. There is some truth in the sentiment to the extent that the region, with its wealth, abundant resources and generally mild climate, is better placed than most for a warmer and more irregular climate. The deadly heat wave came as a surprise.

People recognized that it could happen in theory, but I don’t think they expected it to happen, he said. They certainly didn’t expect it to happen now, and they didn’t expect it to be that bad.

Officials in Washington attributed 20 deaths to the heatwave as of Thursday, including 13 in King County, which includes Seattle. Oregon had recorded 79 heat-related deaths, the state medical examiner said, and British Columbia officials said they had recorded hundreds of other sudden and unexpected deaths, although they had warned that it was too early to determine how many were heat related. All these numbers are expected to increase in the coming days.

Directly to blame for the tragedy was a towering ridge of high-pressure air that cut off the flow of cool, humid winds from the Pacific Ocean, Washington state climatologist Nick Bond said. The ridge dubbed a thermal dome also warmed the air by compressing it and channeled hot, dry air east to the arid side of the Cascade Mountains.

Bond described the phenomenon as unprecedented. Especially from a health standpoint, it maintained nighttime temperatures, prolonging heat stress on residents.

A man sleeps Sunday in a cooling shelter in Portland, Oregon. Photograph: Maranie Staab / Reuters

Was the climate blackout to blame? Bond was equivocal. Normal daytime temperatures in the region have increased by about 2 ° C, while normal nighttime temperatures have increased by about 3 ° C. It stands to reason, Bond said, that the heat wave would have been less severe if the climate was generally cooler.

More instructive, according to Bonds, is the fragility revealed by the extreme heat.

There is no doubt that the climate is warming up and that shows what can happen, he said. We didn’t like it, so let’s do something.

When Michaela Eaves and her colleagues heard the extreme heat was on the way, they pitched large air-conditioned tents and filled them with animals.

Eaves volunteers with the Washington State Animal Response Team. She and other volunteers spent the scorching weekend cooling down dogs, cats and other pets housed in military surplus tents southeast of Seattle.

The dogs remained in their own tents, while the cats, kept in company by a flock of chickens and a rabbit, remained in a dark enclosure. The shelter reached its maximum capacity of 40 animals per day, before closing on Tuesday.

Avoiding the heat was not an option for Cody Spencer, 32, or his wife. Together, they run a pair of video game stores in Seattle Pink Gorilla Games that cater to tech workers interested in spending some of their disposable income on vintage Nintendo systems. While one of the couples’ stores has air conditioning, the other, located in Seattle’s International Historic District, doesn’t.

It’s a very old building, great, super old. And so was the owner, and he wasn’t helping at all, Spencer said.

Customers kept coming, so Spencer sweated on the hottest days in Seattle history. The house was no better. Although he lives in a rather luxurious apartment, Spencer, like most Seattle residents, does not have air conditioning.

Of course, air conditioning is the wrong answer to a warming world. Washington state lawmakers have taken stronger action on climate change and recently created a cap-and-trade system similar to California’s, along with new rules designed to limit transportation pollution.

Washington State Senator Rebecca Saldaa, whose support was crucial to the passage of the cap-and-trade plan earlier in the year, on Thursday said the heatwave demonstrated the need for ‘climate action, especially for people already living with pollution. Saldaa believes that a new racially-aware anti-pollution effort in Washington could prove to be significant.

There is a way forward, said Saldaa, a progressive Democrat representing a racially and economically diverse Seattle district. I don’t think the will is there yet, but I am hopeful that these times of crisis, these times when our communities are being tested, will light a fire to do something.

