Prince Harry leaves Britain one day after revealing the Princess Diana statue.





Prince Harry reportedly left England and returned to his home in California on Friday, one day after he and his brother Prince William unveiled a statue of his mother at Kensington Palace.

The unveiling of the statue of Prince Diana took place on Thursday, about a week after Harry arrived in England and self-quarantined for five days.

According to the Daily Mail, the next day a black 2019 Volkswagen caravel was seen traveling from Frogmore Cottage, where the Duke of Sussex was staying, to Terminal 5 at London’s Heathrow Airport.

When Harry arrived at the airport last week, the same vehicle formed part of a convoy carrying him. Photos posted in the Daily Mail show the vehicle is accompanied by a police escort. Harry reportedly landed at Los Angeles airport on Saturday morning.

The United States is on the UK’s amber travel list, so all arrivals must be quarantined for up to 10 days and tested for Covid before departure. However, Harry was released from quarantine early after being tested on the fifth day under British regulations.

He surprised guests at the WellChild Awards on Wednesday after its early release, where he spoke with healthcare workers, children and teenagers, and singers Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie.

It is not known if Harry had time to meet the Queen during the trip, as Harry was in Scotland for a royal trip until Thursday, when he returned to Windsor.

Harry and William were finally able to see the statue of their foster mother in 2017. It was released on the day of Dianas’ 60th anniversary.

The monument features a larger-than-life Diana surrounded by three children to express the universality and generational influence of her work.

It was built in a sunken garden known as the princess’s favorite place to live in the royal palace. The garden has been redesigned for the date and has planted 4,000 new flowers, including many of Dianas’ favorites.

The brothers said in a joint statement: Today, on my mother’s 60th birthday, I remember her love, strength, and character whose love, strength and character have made her a force for good around the world and have changed countless lives for the better.

Every day we want her to be with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and heritage.

We would like to thank Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their team for their outstanding work, the friends and donors who made this possible, and everyone around the world for keeping the memory of their mother alive.

