US updates Afghan embassy evacuation plans amid fears of escalating violence





The State Department is constantly reviewing emergency plans for U.S. embassies around the world, but updates are even more urgent and intense in the case of the embassy in Kabul given the evolving U.S. military position and the increase in Taliban crimes in the country, the sources said.

In addition to bolstering the physical security of the embassy with U.S. Marines and contractors on the ground, there are now assets and troops in the region – including at Kabul airport and in neighboring countries. like Qatar – who are ready to help if there is a need for an evacuation, the sources said.

A senior defense official with knowledge of the planning process told CNN later on Saturday that the US military was updating its contingency planning for a number of scenarios to evacuate the embassy, ​​contractors and troops if so, but the manager objected to any idea that planning itself accelerated.

A major factor that has impacted the planning is the departure of all US forces from Bagram Air Base, as that means the State Department cannot rely on these resources in the event of a crisis.

The senior defense official told CNN that planning has long taken into account factors such as the inability to use the airbase and an uncertain security situation at Kabul airport. “Now that Bagram is closed, it would be foolish not to think about it,” they said.

Emergency evacuation plans are constantly changing depending on the situation on the ground, the senior defense official said, and on Saturday afternoon “intelligence estimates are ubiquitous” on what the Taliban might do next . The plans are updated according to the day to day situation.

The US official and the familiar source told CNN that as of Saturday afternoon there is currently no need to evacuate the embassy in Kabul, but plans are detailed and extended so that they can be quickly implemented if necessary.

If an evacuation is ordered, there are still several hundred contractors left for the United States to get rid of. And while the current level of US troops is around 650, the senior defense official confirmed that CENTCOM commander General Kenneth McKenzie has the authority to add troops.

The State Department is working with the Pentagon to develop the comprehensive security plan and contingency planning for non-combatant evacuations.

Earlier this week, the Taliban said in a statement that civilian and non-military foreign nationals, diplomats, embassies and aid workers would face no security concerns or risks on their part.

“They can continue their diplomatic work and humanitarian activities as normal. As far as the Islamic Emirate is concerned, we have fulfilled our responsibility for their security,” the statement said.

But there are reasons to question that statement, especially given the fractured nature of the Taliban.

In response to the Taliban’s statement, the State Department said this week that it continued to “call for an end to the ongoing violence, led largely by the Taliban.” A negotiated settlement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban is the only way to end 40 years. of war and bring the Afghans the peace they seek.

“We urge the parties to engage in serious negotiations to determine a political roadmap for the future of Afghanistan that leads to a just and lasting settlement,” the department said.

The United States remains engaged in dialogue with the Taliban, but those talks have not translated into successful peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

This story has been updated with additional reports.

