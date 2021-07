UK Opens Travel This Week and 9 Other Top Travel Articles – Skift

Throughout the week, we publish original stories day and night covering news and travel trends, including the impact of the coronavirus. Every weekend we will give you the opportunity to reread the most important stories in case you missed them earlier.

UK Expands List of Green Light Countries for Travel: For Britons eager to escape this summer, we’ve finally got some good news for real beach hours and tourism-dependent attractions like the Caribbean, Malta and Balearic. However, this cannot increase consumer confidence in international travel as the traffic light system may change at any time.

Don’t blame the extra unemployment for the hotel labor shortage crisis: the $300 added to your weekly federal unemployment benefits is an easy political punch bag that can be used to account for the labor shortage problem in the hotel industry. Do you want people back? Pay more and market your industry better.

Google ends tour and activity bookings for next month: Google’s retreat from travel and activity booking services doesn’t make Google any less powerful in travel. It’s part of Google’s strategy of messing with consistency across products, offering a combination of ads and free listings to get more potential customers.

Can Trump Hotel Recover From Tax Fraud Charges? : This is just the beginning of a legal problem for the Trump organization. Prosecutors usually start with charges as people turn over and find a way to take down the larger whales.

Resetting the Travels Creator Economy for the Next Boom: Post-Pandemic, Brand and Target Marketing Spending Will Benefit Super-creative, Local and Talented People in Video and Storytelling Content. It’s booming with those who play long games.

EU lifts travel restrictions on 11 countries, bringing total to 25: A growing list of safe travel countries, including the lucrative Canadian outbound market, has significantly boosted tourism recovery in Europe.

American Airlines Sues Saber For How Tickets Are Displayed To Travel Agents: Good News For Lawyers! American sues Saber again.

Inspirato, $1.1 billion Thayer Ventures blank check merger: the latest validation of travel’s subscription model. With 12,500 customers purchasing luxury travel subscriptions, Inspirato is merging with SPAC, a Thayers special-purpose acquisition company.

Hawaii tourism welcomed face to face: 70% of residents now support: Hawaiians know that tourism itself helps development, and a recent survey also shows that they want solutions and action. It is important to act quickly.

Travelport adjusts fees and technology to navigate recovery: The pandemic has treated travel distribution companies weakly. Given that they are the third largest player, Travelport should play all cards at the point of recovery. It seems to have done so so far.

