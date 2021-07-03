British deer curls discussed as a solution to exploding herds





Advocates say some of the excess should go to the food banks that spread during the pandemic. City Harvest London delivered 300,000 food in February 2020. A year later, it served more than a million pieces, some of which served venison.

The larger Country Food Trust has distributed more than 2 million meals to more than 1,900 charities across the UK since its inception in 2015, often with Mr. We used meat from game dealers like Robinson and MC Kelly.

Since October, it has served more than 167,000 bolognese venison and roughly the same amount of regular minced meat. Trust chief executive Tim Woodward said the majority are prioritizing children. I would buy every venison I can get my hands on right now.

Forestry England, a member of the Forestry Commission, sells about 265 tonnes of venison per year to 2.4 million game dealers, of which MC Kelly sells it.

As a starting point, Country Food Trust’s Woodward has been lobbying the Forestry Commission to donate all deer carcasses to the group as a cost-effective way for governments to quickly tackle food poverty.

That would be a huge task and would require major changes to the deployment. But the effort is gathering momentum. One of the prominent supporters of the Country Food Trust is Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, a longtime member of Parliament and chairman of the All Party Congressional Group for Shooting and Conservation, which includes about 400 politicians.

In an interview, Clifton-Brown acknowledged that change could be slow as Forestry England is an autonomous public institution used to sell deer at the lowest possible price without giving up. The whole change of its psyche for them to do this.

