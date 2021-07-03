



Sponsored by Lorraine Kelly, Dame Katherine Grainger, and Tom Kitchin, National Thank You Day is a thank you to those who have made it through the pandemic.

Tartan tea parties, barbecues and picnics are held across Scotland to celebrate local heroes.

The UK Government Community Minister is grateful to the community heroes and encourages everyone to fill the airwaves with tribute to everyone who has played their part.

The British government is celebrating Gratitude Day to shine a light on Scotland’s nameless heroes who have served their communities during the pandemic.

With the backing of Scottish celebrities such as TV Lorraine Kelly, Olympic rower Dame Catherine Granger and Scotland’s youngest Michelin-starred chef, Tom Kitchen, this day will show appreciation for those who have worked hard to help their neighbors.

The Thank You Day campaign was launched by a small group of people across the UK, including Perthshire stroke survivor Debbie Matthew and May Parsons, the nurse who managed the UK’s first Covid jab.

Thanks to their efforts, people from all over the country will gather to show their appreciation by hosting a Covid-safe tartan tea party, barbecue, picnic and certificate event to honor those who have dedicated their time to helping those in need.

UK Government Community Minister Robert Jenrick is also urging people to fill the UK airwaves with appreciation and admiration for local radio and social media.

Nameless heroes include:

Faith leaders who embrace technology to help communities celebrate religious festivals online and open places of worship with immunization centers, with many volunteers delivering parcels of food and always on the other side of the phone or at your doorstep where you can smile People Talk so people don’t feel lonely. Volunteers and charities who have provided life-saving support for domestic violence commission staff, social workers and denial collectors who drive tough sleepers off the streets and continue critical services during their most difficult times.

The Prime Minister will join the festivities with BB-Thank-Q, inviting community leaders, NHS staff and representatives of the Royal Volunteer Corps.

UK Government Community Minister Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

The past year has been difficult for all of us. But in the darkest times when people were most desperate, the actions of our friends and neighbors to support our communities shined brightest.

Across all faiths, ages, backgrounds and languages, our communities have shown off the best of the country.

You are all heroes of our community and thank you on behalf of the UK Government.

Scottish Minister of Government Iain Stewart said:

The past year has been incredibly challenging for all of us, but the kindness, generosity and spirit of community shown across Scotland has been truly inspiring.

From all our key staff who continue to serve us in the most difficult times, to tireless volunteer groups to help those in need, to those who deliver food to their neighbours, Scotland has so many more. Support the community.

The UK Government is proud to support Thank You Day to pay tribute to all those who are truly grateful.

more information

Thanksgiving Day, Sunday, July 4th, is a community initiative with events and activities held across the country as a way to show appreciation for one another and build the community spirit many felt during the lockdown period.

The day is marked by a community of faith. For example, Imams includes a Thank You Day in its sermons to remind us of the importance of all communities coming together to continue helping and supporting each other. Churches across the country will thank their congregations and volunteers for surviving the year. Jewish and Muslim women are organizing picnics together across the country.

The public is being encouraged to mark the day in a variety of ways, from picnics to barbecues and street parties, while adhering to Covid guidelines.

