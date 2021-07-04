Community Minister Celebrates National Appreciation Day





Robert Jenrick would like to thank everyone from across the country during the pandemic event. It will be a chance to celebrate local heroes. The Community Minister encourages everyone to fill the airwaves with gratitude to everyone who has played their part.

Community Minister Robert Jenrick is sponsoring Appreciation Day to shine a light on the nameless heroes who have served the community during the pandemic.

People from all over the UK will gather to show their appreciation by holding Covid-safe BBQs, picnics, street parties and certificate events to honor those who have selflessly devoted their time to helping those in need.

The community minister is urging people to fill the airwaves by giving thanks and praise to local radio and social media.

Unknown heroes include:

Community champion Avery Pooting, who founded a pop-up immunization center at St Barnabas church, is vaccinating the most vulnerable people in our society. Bedford’s Tabitha Resta has worked tirelessly to ensure that people experiencing homelessness are vaccinated. To help communities celebrate religious festivals online, they adopted technology and opened a place of worship as an immunization center. The many volunteers who delivered food parcels and those who always laugh, listen, and talk on the other side of the phone or at your doorstep, are kicked out of the rough sleeping streets by volunteers and charities who are not lonely, families that continue to serve vital services in the most difficult times Provided life-saving support for Violence Commission staff, social workers, and rejection collectors.

The Prime Minister will join the festival with BB-Thank-Q, inviting community leaders, NHS staff and representatives of the Royal Volunteer Corps.

Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

The past year has been difficult for all of us. But in the darkest times when people were most desperate, the actions of our friends and neighbors to support our communities shined brightest.

Across all faiths, ages, backgrounds and languages, our communities boasted the best of the country.

You are all heroes of our community and thank you on behalf of our government.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said:

Over the past year, each of us has experienced tremendous changes in our lives during incredibly difficult times. But we came together to support our friends, family, colleagues and community.

As restrictions continue to be relaxed and life begins to show normality, it is essential that we remain kind and compassionate to each other. Today I want each of you to say thank you to those who matter most.

more information

Thanksgiving Day, Sunday, July 4th, is a community initiative with events and activities held across the country as a way to show appreciation for one another and build the community spirit many felt during the lockdown period.

The day is marked by a community of faith. For example, Imams includes a Thank You Day in its sermons to remind us of the importance of all communities coming together to continue helping and supporting each other.

Churches across the country will thank the churches and volunteers who helped make it through the year. Jewish and Muslim women are organizing picnics together across the country.

The public is being encouraged to mark the day in a variety of ways, from picnics to BBQs and street parties, while adhering to Covid guidelines.

case study

Some of the people who have made invaluable contributions to our community:

Sam Dorney-Smith is a Comprehensive Health Professional Nurse from London and is also a Fellow of the Pathway Health charity. When Sam started Everyone In, he mobilized health care in hotels in London to make health care accessible to individuals. She also advised the team working at the hotel on how to protect staff and residents and implement interventions to keep people safe from COVID-19, such as the PPE protocol.

Tabitha Resta is Bedford’s Rough Sleep Coordinator. She has worked with local public health teams to ensure that people experiencing homelessness can enroll in GPs and get vaccinated. She has also coordinated medical services in hotels that accommodate people experiencing homelessness.

Averil Pooten, Walthamstow of St Barnabas Church, is a Filipino. She co-chaired a question-and-answer vaccine event with NHS Barts trust medical experts and East London Mosque. After the event, Averil was contacted by the NHS Barts Trust team to set up a safe and free pop-up vaccine clinic at St Barnabass church for anyone wanting to be vaccinated. As a result, more than 40 people were vaccinated.

Averil reached out to the Jesuit Refugee Center, who shared positive messages about the pop-up clinic with refugees, asylum seekers, and other organizations she supports. As a result, nearly 100 refugees and asylum seekers were vaccinated. Many of them come from the Philippines.

After the Luton Piety Council Immunization Review Conference met with religious leaders, some of the Luton Jewish congregation reached out to community council officers to see if they could help an elderly Jewish, 88-year-old who needed a second dose. I did. He is undergoing surgery. The officer made arrangements and this old man was vaccinated on March 30 at 1:45 PM during the Jewish religious festival and Passover observance.

This story provides a day-to-day example of how people of different faiths came together in an epidemic. The old man was a Jew, a local legislator accompanied by a Muslim from Pakistan, the doctor who gave the vaccinations was a Sikh of Indian origin, and the officer was an Irish Catholic.

With the support of MHCLG funds, Dash Charity of Slough continued to provide full and professional services to families displaced as refugees in crisis situations during the pandemic. Thirty-three families received full support during their stay and, where appropriate, one-on-one support through a dedicated refugee independent domestic violence advocate, with support from the Children’s Services team.

Together with the Darwen Council, Blackburn has taken very good care of issues related to Muslim burial rites and requirements, including rapid burial, visitation, washing and covering of the deceased, burial rather than cremation, congregation for burial, and the need for women to descend to the tomb with immediate blood I checked early. Relative.

To address these issues, the committee has forged strong partnerships with key local organizations, including the Blackburn Muslim Burial Society, Lancashire Council of Mosques, and local councilors. The partnership works directly with mosques, scholars, imams, residents and communities to find acceptable solutions.

In Birmingham, Centrala supports the social cohesion and cohesion of Central and Eastern European communities. Many members of the community are suffering post-war trauma from their homeland war experiences. They feared the plague, reminding them of the war in Bosnia, because it was not safe to leave their homes for months.

The Centralas friendly team of volunteers was there for them with outreach support when making appointments, including vaccination appointments. They also helped provide information and advice, including interpreting, scheduling appointments, arranging transportation, or translating NHS immunization flyers.

