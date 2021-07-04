



Treatment

Since the first official celebration of July 4, 1777 in Philadelphia, the annual Independence Day festivities have included dangerous traditions. Cannons, cannons and the orange rocket fuse marked the occasion very early on. The holiday became more widely celebrated after the War of 1812, and fireworks were increasingly used to stop the discharge of guns and cannons. They now faced the dangers associated with the widespread use of fireworks, as well as those associated with their production abroad.

The dangers of inhaling hot chemicals and the risk of mutilation have been widely publicized in the United States for years. Many municipalities prohibit the private possession and use of fireworks because of these risks. The sale and use of fireworks is illegal within San Antonio city limits, but permitted in most other areas of Bexar County.

PSAs focus on dangers to consumers, often emphasizing the risk of injury to children. What is rarely mentioned, however, are the risks associated with the production of fireworks and the workers, including children in other countries, who produce them.

As required by the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, 2005 and subsequent reauthorizations, the U.S. Department of Labor maintains a list of goods produced through child labor or forced labor. The most recent list, updated on June 23, confirms the use of child labor in the manufacture of fireworks in China, El Salvador, Guatemala, India and Peru. It is confirmed that China, the country that exports the most fireworks to the United States, also uses forced adult labor.

It’s not just Americans who are addicted to this toxic thrill. Laws fail to stop the illegal use of fireworks in other countries. In India, the celebration of the country’s biggest holiday, Diwali, usually involves fireworks. Indian teachers, students and the Rotary Club International banded together to stop fireworks making after laws were passed to force children to go to school, but they were still forced to build fires fireworks instead. Public service announcements and school displays aimed to end the demand for fireworks during the annual Diwali celebration to prevent air and noise pollution as well as child labor.

This has opened the door for fireworks bans in some states, as India Today reports. More recently, India’s environmental court ordered a ban on fireworks during the festival in cities struggling with poor air quality, citing a link between pollution and a wave of coronavirus. The use of fireworks during Diwali is as closely linked to the celebration as it is on July 4 in the United States, but campaigns like those for the prevention of child labor and air pollution have received strong support.

In the United States, we should be equally concerned about the dangers of fireworks and how our consumption has implications that extend far beyond our borders. Celebrating July 4th with a practice that supports such a nefarious industry is not a true celebration of independence.

