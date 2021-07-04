Government pledges $2.45 million to improve maternity care





Working with the Royal College of Midwives and The Healthcare Improvement Studies Institute at the University of Cambridge, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) is using $2 million to test the best way to detect early warning signs in babies in trouble do.

449,000 develop new workforce planning tools for obstetricians and gynecologists, ensuring patients get the medical support they need.

Today (July 4), Obstetrics and Gynecology Minister Nadine Dorries announced a 2.45 million funding that will benefit NHS obstetrics staff and improve the safety of the women and babies they care for.

The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) has awarded the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) approximately 2 million for leading the first phase of its Collaboration in Preventing Brain Damage in Childbirth (ABC)

These funds will be used to survey birthing staff and parents and to test best practices for monitoring and responding to the well-being of babies during labor. We will also focus on managing complications of positioning the baby during cesarean section to reduce brain damage.

Reproductive Safety Minister Nadine Dorries said:

I am determined to help as many mothers as possible go home with a healthy, happy baby in their arms.

Supported by more than 2.45 million people, the new program aims to catch warning signs early and save lives, preventing families and babies from facing the horrific ordeal of life-changing brain damage. This will help realize our ambition to cut brain damage at birth in half by 2025.

Having the right maternity staff in the right place at the right time means we can learn from each other, take the best care of mothers and babies, and create a safe and positive environment for both maternity staff and pregnant women across the country.

The ABC review, due to be conducted by the end of this year, aims to develop a nationally agreed approach on how staff will monitor the condition of babies during labor to:

We are testing different approaches to monitoring babies during labor and working with gynecologists to see how obstetricians can identify when a baby is currently in trouble during labor and how to make delivery safer after delivery.

Interviewing women and fertility partners for different approaches based on personal experiences

Agree a clear process for monitoring babies and recording readings during labor, along with flowchart guides to determine when to escalate a case to a broader multidisciplinary gynecology team

Developing a nationally agreed approach to delivering babies by cesarean section when there are complications in the baby’s position

The review is conducted in partnership with the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), the University of Cambridge’s Healthcare Improvement Studies Institute, and the RCOG.

The three institutions agree on best clinical practices for managing the worsening condition of babies during labor and aim to test how this can be applied to maternity services in the UK in the future.

DHSC has also provided nearly 450,000 people to RCOGs, improving how obstetrics and gynecology organizations calculate their healthcare workforce needs and developing new workforce planning tools to better support families and babies.

Over the next year, the RCOG will work with the health sector and collect data to help the NHS Trusts understand their healthcare workforce needs and determine how this tool can help them deliver standardized, safe and personalized care for their communities. is.

As it will be available for free at NHS Trusts across the country next year, the tool aims to:

Provides obstetrics staff with a new methodology to calculate the number, skill set and grade of staff required within an individual obstetrics and gynecology department based on local needs.

It helps trusts address inequalities by taking into account local factors such as birth rates, age of the population, socioeconomic status of the region, and geography.

It counts the number of obstetricians of all grades required locally and nationally to provide safe and personalized maternity services in the context of a wider workforce.

Identify innovative ways to work to better utilize your current workforce

Helps better understand the factors that promote safety and a positive culture within obstetrics and gynecology and how these factors can be deployed across the country.

Dr. Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said:

We were delighted to receive funding for a new workplace planning tool and project to reduce brain damage in childbirth. This investment will go a long way toward improving the quality of care provided to pregnant women and babies.

We know that proper maternal staffing is fundamental to providing safe care to women, and we hope this tool will provide clear guidance for UK obstetrics and gynecology departments in determining how many medical staff are needed in a particular setting.

A new project to prevent neonatal brain damage during childbirth addresses the challenges associated with effective fetal monitoring and builds on the great work already being done in this area. We know the impact of preventable neonatal brain damage is very high, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that families don’t experience it.

Gill Walton, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said:

All avoidable brain damage ravages families and affects midwives and gynecologists. For the majority of women and babies, the UK is a safe place to give birth. But tragically avoidable brain damage occurs. We must work together in maternity services to do everything we can to reduce avoidable brain damage during childbirth.

Working in partnership is key to improving the safety of women and babies. This funding will allow RCM and RCOG to work with the Ministry of Health and Social Services to review their approach to monitoring babies during labor. More multidisciplinary training in this area will ultimately be used to improve safety for women and babies. Crucially, this review also includes the voices and personal experiences of women and childbirth partners to help mothers inform safer and better care.

The RCM also welcomes funds allocated to the RCOG to develop new obstetrics and gynecological workforce planning tools. Too many maternity reviews have mentioned the impact on safety of understaffed staff and maternity services. The development of these tools will enhance safety and improve the current mix of maternity staff skills critical to providing safe and high-quality maternity care.

UK Chief Midwifery Officer Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent said:

Providing safe and effective care for babies and mothers is a key priority for the NHS, and this new support will bolster its own reproductive transition program to prevent brain damage during childbirth, which aims to cut it by at least half over the next five years. is.

The government’s maternal safety ambition is to halve the 2010 rate of stillbirth, neonatal and maternal deaths and brain damage occurring during or shortly after childbirth by 2025.

Although good progress has been made in reducing Ambition mortality, the brain injury rate fell to 4.2 per 1,000 births in 2019, after rising from 4.2 per 1,000 births between 2012 and 2014 to 4.7.

Several independent investigations of maternal safety (the most recent Ockenden report) have highlighted the need for a deeper understanding of what constitutes a safe workforce in maternal care. The rota gap is reported by 90% of the department’s junior obstetricians and gynecologists, with high rates of burnout and burnout at all career stages.

