Reviews | The numbers of Covid vaccines in the United States are excellent. Carry on.





Despite all the missteps of its early days, the U.S. coronavirus vaccination campaign is poised to become a triumph of science and public health. Seven months after the authorization of the first emergency injections, 66% of adults over 100 million people received at least one dose. It’s not the 70 percent President Biden was aiming to achieve by July 4, but its close, and that’s an impressive number.

These advances have allowed the nation to return to something that looks like normal. The number of daily cases and the number of deaths are steadily decreasing in most places. Restaurants, theaters and hair salons are open. The mask warrants are lifted. So far, most vaccines appear to work well against the dangerous Delta variant and all of its known cousins. Plus, the latest research suggests that for most people, vaccine boosters won’t be necessary anytime soon.

It is worth stopping to recognize this triumph. Last summer, the nation prayed for vaccines that would be at least 50 percent effective, and no one knew if they might arrive or when. This summer, millions of Americans were vaccinated with more effective vaccines than many dared hope.

But it is too early to declare total victory. The world is still locked in a desperate race between the ability of coronaviruses to evolve and the ability of society to vaccinate, and the leadership of the Americas in this race is precarious. The virus evolves quickly and efficiently. With enough time and enough susceptible hosts, it could still mutate around the human immune response and beyond the ability of existing vaccines to help. If that happens, the United States and all other countries that have made such progress will be forced to back down.

The only way to avoid such a bleak outcome is to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, not only in the United States but everywhere.

Opinion Conversation Questions surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine and its deployment.

There are still many obstacles to achieving this goal. Reluctance to vaccination is rampant and in some cases disconcerting: Health workers have witnessed the ravages of Covid-19, but some of them still resist vaccination and are even suing to block vaccination warrants. Some teens who want to be vaccinated have found that the biggest obstacles are their parents worrying about side effects that have yet to appear. Many young adults skip immunizations because they don’t see the urgency.

Reluctance to immunize is not the only problem. In most states, blacks and Hispanics have received fewer vaccinations relative to their share of cases and their share of the total population, according to surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The reasons for this disparity are countless, but systemic racism and income inequality play a huge role.

Many marginalized groups are suspicious of a government that has repeatedly failed them. Some people have been blocked by a lack of paid vacation or by transport problems or simple misunderstandings; for example, not all people have been informed that they are not supposed to be charged with the gunshots. In Latin American communities, the fear of the application of immigration to vaccination sites is great.

In other countries, the problem is both simpler and much more serious: there simply aren’t enough hits for everyone. Part of the problem has to do with hoarding, as rich countries have swallowed up much of the vaccine supply. But also, vaccine makers produce only a tiny fraction of what is needed to get started. The result is a deep global immunization gap. While the United States has vaccines for anyone who wants them, most other countries still struggle to vaccinate even their most vulnerable residents, including frontline health workers and the elderly. In Indonesia, where the Delta variant is booming, less than 5% of residents have received a vaccine.

As the second pandemic summer progresses, it will be crucial to pull these strands apart and tackle the roots of each.

Much of the growing mistrust of vaccines can be attributed to a well-funded, politically connected, and media-savvy anti-vaccination movement. Its efforts resulted to such an alarming degree that reluctance to vaccinate ranked among the top global health threats long before the emergence of the Covid pandemic. But it is important to remember that this contingent represents a small portion of the unvaccinated people. A large majority of Americans are not opposed to vaccines, only hesitant. This means that they can still be conquered.

The Biden administration has launched a multi-million dollar campaign to dispel misinformation about vaccines and educate Americans about the benefits of getting vaccinated. Among other things, it has partnered with WhatsApp to reach Spanish speaking communities and with NASCAR and the Christian Broadcasting Network to get the message out to other groups. These are smart and crucial moves. It will be equally important for those responsible to act locally, as the best ambassadors for the vaccine are likely to differ from community to community. Younger people can be influenced by famous influencers. Above all else, older people can trust their religious leaders. Parents might want to hear only from doctors, doulas, or other relatives.

Those who study vaccine reluctance and science communication say the most important thing these ambassadors can do is listen. Giving skeptics the facts doesn’t work. But listening to them, validating their underlying concerns, and addressing them where possible can make a huge difference.

No matter how successful these efforts are, they will be in vain in the long run if the rest of the world is not also vaccinated. In the past two months, the Biden administration has made or promised to donate tens of millions of doses of the vaccine to countries in need. Mr Biden also supported a global patent waiver that would make it easier for countries and companies to make vaccines themselves. These are welcome and urgent measures. But a lot more is needed. To defeat this coronavirus and prepare for the next pandemic, the United States and other wealthy countries will need to help the world increase its capacity to manufacture and distribute vaccines. It will take a concerted effort and clear leadership.

In the meantime, each unvaccinated person is an opportunity for the virus to spread, multiply and mutate and each mutation is a chance for it to penetrate all of our best defenses. If you have access to any of the coronavirus vaccines and your immune system is not compromised, the most important thing you can do for yourself, your loved ones, and your country is to get the vaccine immediately.

