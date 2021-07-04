Keir Starmer Acquires Tories With UK Economic Plan Purchase | labor





Labor has unveiled a new post-Brexit UK economic vision that includes ambitious plans to make, sell and buy more in the UK.

The move marks the start of a new campaign led by Keir Starmer focused on profession and combat, when morale-boosting victories in the Batley and Spen elections on Thursday stopped the party from advancing Tori’s traditional manufacturing bases. Against crime in all communities.

Rachel Reeves said in her first major intervention since Shadow’s appointment as Prime Minister, Labor will be signing much more open contracts to British companies instead of handing them over to foreign companies. This has to do with our focus on securing more UK skilled jobs for the future in the green, financial technology, digital media and film sectors and other industries in the country.

Since Starmer, who was strongly opposed to Brexit, became leader, his party has not had a clear economic debate. Meanwhile, Tories pursued what they call a global UK, identifying new trade deals that will replace the UK’s EU single market approach.

The Reevess idea aims to develop a more realistic plan than what the Conservatives had gone through, but with an equally patriotic message at its heart. Under the plan, one of the most daring since Starmer became a leader has been ordered to sign more contracts with British companies, a new law requiring public authorities to provide details on how much they buy from British companies. is supported by , large and small.

Labor is also conducting an immediate review of all major public infrastructure projects, such as rail and road works, to see how the UK can provide more materials and the skilled skills UK workers will be able to work with. When concluding a contract, public sector organizations should review the social and economic benefits of any project, including what it will do to create local and job opportunities.

Reeves highlighted a series of recent government decisions in which major contracts were delivered to offshore companies without considering the positive impact on the communities that continue to work in the country.

For example, they lost 171 jobs at Gateshead by winning a contract with a French company to create new blue UK passports. The workforce will also highlight that only one UK-based company is on the shortlist for 2.5 billion contracts for track and tunnel systems on the new HS2 high-speed rail network.

Reeves said the post-Brexit, post-pandemic world has provided new opportunities to radically rethink attitudes to job creation, raise standards and develop skills.

The next decade is very important. Rachel Reeves visited a shopping center in South London earlier this year to see the impact of the closure. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

As we recover from the pandemic, we have a chance to seize new opportunities and shape a new future for Britain, she declared.

The workforce will launch our economy on every cylinder by giving people new skills for Britain’s future jobs, returning security and resilience to our economy and public services, and re-supporting our downtown areas.

Post-Pandemic and Post-Brexit, we need to rethink how we support businesses, strengthen our supply chains, and give people the skills they need to succeed. The next 10 years are important.

After first candidate Kim Leadbeater won the Labor seat in the by-election, Keir Starmer, who made a triumphant visit to Battleley and Spen, highlighted the values ​​of the community.

In the coming weeks, he will travel across the country emphasizing the need to create, sell and buy more in the UK, highlighting the need to protect locals from crime and boost their career prospects. He announced: As long as the Labor Party adheres to its core values, takes root in our communities, and sticks together, we can win as we do here. This is the beginning, and labor is back.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said: Coming out of this pandemic, we need to build a more equitable and resilient economy. This means strengthening UK manufacturing and investing in housing, transport and other critical infrastructure.

TUC has been campaigning for governments to use public money to create decent jobs across the UK. I am happy to know that the Labor Party is also pushing this agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/03/keir-starmer-takes-on-tories-with-buy-british-economic-plan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

