U.S. airports expect long lines and high stress for July 4 trip





By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden is traveling to Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday as part of the July 4 celebrations that the White House seeks to use to mark the United States’ progress in the fight against Covid-19.

The White House theme for the holiday weekend is “America’s Back Together” and the administration is promoting the idea that much of the nation is returning to pre-pandemic life as Americans get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The administration is still racing to get the rest of the nation vaccinated, especially given the spread of a worrying variant, but officials are designating July 4 as a weekend to celebrate the nation’s progress.

“July 4 is a time for us to take a step back and celebrate our progress,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Thursday. “We have made huge strides in our fight against the virus, now with two in three adult Americans with at least one injection. And directly because of this work, deaths and hospitalizations have fallen 90% since January 20. . “

Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, echoed this sentiment and said: “You can always celebrate at the same time as you receive your message very, very clear… that is- ie: if you are vaccinated, you have a high degree of protection. If you are not, you should wear a mask and you should think very seriously about getting the vaccine.

First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Mr. Doug Emhoff and members of Biden’s cabinet will also travel across the country over the holiday weekend. Jill Biden will travel to Maine and New Hampshire, and Harris will travel to Nevada on Saturday. Emhoff visited Utah on Friday.

Biden’s cabinet will also be deployed across the country to attend roundtables and baseball games and visit fire stations, festivals, parades, barbecues and more, according to the White House. States Cabinet members will visit include Colorado, Virginia, Oklahoma, New Mexico, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa and New Hampshire, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

The trip precedes a massive celebration the Bidens are hosting at the White House on July 4 for more than a thousand essential workers and military families on the South Lawn. The celebration will be the largest in-person White House event since Biden took office. The National Mall will also be open for the traditional July 4th fireworks display and crowds are expected to gather.

The White House recently acknowledged that the United States will not meet Biden’s July 4 vaccination targets against Covid-19, saying the country has more work to do to get young Americans vaccinated. The president aimed for 70% of American adults to receive at least one injection of the Covid-19 vaccine and for 160 million Americans to be fully immunized by July 4. According to the CDC, on the Friday before the holiday weekend, 67% of American adults have had at least one injection.

But after saying the United States must meet those targets weeks after the original target date, Zients said this week that the administration had “exceeded our expectations of where we would be on July 4.” But he said the administration still had a lot of work to do to get the rest of the country vaccinated and protected, and the administration would redouble its efforts.

