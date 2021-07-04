Compete for the UK’s best places for family vacation





CARDIFF and Snowdonia are listed in a national competition to select the best places for a family vacation in the UK.

With many of us not looking forward to vacationing abroad this year, family vacation rental specialists Vrbo are in the race for the best vacation spots.

Vrbo Karen Mullins, Head of Market Insights said: “Undoubtedly, 2021 is the year of staycations and with school summers fast approaching, many British families will enjoy family vacations exploring their country this year. Our family-friendly travel campaign will keep families in the UK for a lifetime. I appreciate the locals and their respective communities who have put so much effort into making the trip possible.

“This initiative is to support families in deciding which parts of the UK to explore, and to ensure that vacations feel safe for the whole family without compromising the summer essentials of sun, fun and adventure! And who’s the better expert? A more reliable recommendation than a British home that could be!

Eighteen finalists out of dozens of recommended destinations are competing in three categories: Beach, Countryside and Urban, voted the UK’s most “family-friendly destinations 2021”, and the online contest chosen by the British people: July 16th. Participate in vrbo-ffd.co.uk

Candidates were identified in a survey conducted by over 500 British families based on six criteria considered essential when choosing a vacation destination for a family vacation in the UK. The criteria selected were drawn from an online survey of UK households and included topics such as entertainment, cleanliness, safety and a variety of food and beverage services on environmental health provided to a wide range of age groups.

The 18 finalists selected are currently competing in three categories. Beaches, countryside and cities. Cardiff is vying for the #1 spot for family-friendly in the ‘Best Urban Destinations’ category, while Snowdonia holds the #1 spot in the ‘Best Countryside Destinations’ category. Other UK destinations competing in this category include:

city ​​:

Bath Bristol Manchester London York

country :

Castle Combe, Cotswolds Highlands, Hemingford Gray New Forest, Scotland, Tarporley, Hampshire

