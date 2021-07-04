Seventeen children become U.S. citizens in time for Independence Day





San Antonio The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is set to welcome 9,400 new citizens through 170 naturalization ceremonies by July 7.

Seventeen of those new citizens were sworn in on Saturday and all were under the age of 14 and came from 17 different countries.

The moving ceremony took place at the DoSeum Childrens Museum in San Antonio.

Many parents were as ecstatic as the children.

Am I Singaporean or Am I American? There were a lot of questions about her identity, said Summer Qu, who just saw her 7-year-old daughter become a citizen. I am so proud that today we have finally finalized and formalized it and that she can say that I am Chinese-American. This is the first year that we are celebrating as American citizens.

I’m also in the process of getting my citizenship, said Trevor Mosely, who has watched his four-year-old son become a citizen. He had the added benefit of having an American mother, so that sped it up for him. We are so proud that Max has his American citizenship and that he has dual citizenship of the United States and Canada.

Shokare Nakpodia, the keynote speaker at the ceremony, knows this journey all too well, having become a citizen in 2010.

The value of being a U.S. citizen is that you can’t underestimate it, he said. America is freedom. It is progress and success. And for many people, it’s a rebirth of life.

Nakpodia said he always wanted to become a US citizen.

My deepest interest in America is that anyone can come here and be anything and we bring all of our talents from all over the world and create this unique, wonderful and amazing nation, he said. A lot of them don’t understand exactly what the value is, but I think creating events like this will make them appreciate the introduction to America in the future.

USCIS naturalized approximately 625,000 people in fiscal 2020.

