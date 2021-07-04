



1. Boris Johnson to ax face mask law as NHS is no longer at risk

Boris Johnson has signed a plan to end the mandatory use of face masks starting July 19. The Telegraph understood this week as the prime minister prepared to declare the link between COVID-19 infection and hospitalizations finally broken.

As ministers prepare to replace legal restrictions that call for common sense and personal responsibility, Johnson is expected to lay a blueprint for how the UK will live with the virus. Read the full text.

2. Sausage war truce is just sticky plaster, Sir Frost warns

The three-month truce with the UK and the EU is a stagnant plaster that solves only a fraction of the Northern Ireland Protocol’s problems, Sir Frost warned that mainstream union support for the deal has crumbled.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Brexit’s secretary said the pact didn’t work because it didn’t reflect the balance in the Good Friday pact. Read the full text.

3. The Labor Party asks Michael Gove to tell us who you were living with.

Friends of Michael Gove claimed on Saturday night that he lived at his family’s home during the pandemic. They denounced the shameful smear tactics Labor had proposed not to do so.

The remarks came after a shadow home secretary said Gove had to clarify his lyrics following Friday’s announcement that Mr. Gove was getting divorced after 20 years of marriage. Read the full text.

4. School bubble paralyzes society and warns vaccine advisors

School bubblegum calls to self-isolation risk paralyzing society and trigger further lockdowns by backdoors, a senior government vaccine adviser said.

Professor Adam Finn, a pediatric expert and member of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), said Saturday night pastors should either embrace the paralysis or relax the rules. Read the full text.

5. 3 lions in a shirt (4 goals in the boot): England’s delight at Euro 2020

Pinch yourself. It might just happen. After an exhilarating 90 minutes in Rome where England defeated Ukraine 4-0 to qualify for the Euro 2020 semi-finals, it felt like football was really coming home.

Gareth Southgate’s team is now only one game away from the country’s first final in an international football tournament since 1966.

