How many jobs did the US economy create in June?





Job growth in the United States was much higher than expected in June, as the economy created 850,000 jobs last month, significantly higher than the 583,000 jobs created in May and 269,000 in April.

Last month, the job gain was the largest since August 2020, when employers created 1.6 million jobs.

While the June jobs report says the U.S. economy continues to recover from the devastating impact of the covid-19 pandemic, the recovery remains slow and even, according to Sameer Samana, senior global markets strategist in the United States. Wells Fargo Investment Institute (via Fox Business)

Hospitality and leisure register the biggest job gain

Most of the job growth has been seen in hospitality and leisure, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, with 343,000 jobs created.

Public and private sector education created 269,000 jobs, while business services (+72,000 jobs), retail (+67,000) and other services (+56,000) also increased. significant unemployment. However, the picture was not so positive across all sectors, with sectors such as construction and healthcare registering minimal growth.

Things are accelerating, Nick Bunker, economist at job search company Indeed, told Reuters. While the labor supply is not as responsive as some employers might like, they are adding jobs at an increasing rate.

Slight rise in unemployment rate in June

Despite employment growth, the overall unemployment rate reached 5.9%, against 5.8% in May and against 5.6% expected. This can in part be attributed to the number of people voluntarily leaving their jobs to seek new positions, which rose by 164,000 to 942,000 in June, the highest figure since November 2016.

More than half of the 22 million jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 during the first lockdown have now been recovered. At the end of June, there were 6.8 million (or 4.4%) fewer jobs than in February 2020, just before the pandemic took hold.

News of job growth in June came as other states announced plans to end extended unemployment benefits, which allowed the unemployed to receive federal top-up payments of $ 300 in addition to their state benefits.

Joe Biden says Junes’ employment report is proof that his recovery program is working. KEVIN LAMARQUE (REUTERS)

Biden on job growth in June

After the release of the June Jobs Reports, President Joe Biden said the strong growth in unemployment was a clear indication that his economic stimulus package and vaccination campaign were having a bigger impact than expected.

Proved opponents and skeptics wrong, Biden said Friday morning at the White House.

More jobs, better wages, it’s a good combination. Simply put, our economy is on and we have Covid-19 on the run, he said.

