US announces plan for deported veterans to ‘go home’ – NBC 7 San Diego





The White House has announced a plan for the return of deported veterans to the United States, including a plan for citizenship.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Veterans Affairs have joined forces to bring veterans who have been “unfairly deported” from the United States for the past 25 years “to their homes,” DHS said in a statement.

DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorcas and VA Secretary Denis R. McDough jointly announced the Veterans and Their Families initiative.

The Department of Homeland Security recognizes the deep commitment and sacrifice the military and their families have made to the United States of America, Secretary Mayorkas said. Together with our partner, the Department of Veterans Affairs, we are committed to bringing back military members, veterans and their immediate family members who have been unfairly removed and ensuring that they receive the benefits they may have. law. Today we are taking important steps to make this a reality.

It is our responsibility to serve all veterans as they have served us, no matter who they are, where they are from or their citizenship status, Secretary McDonough said. Keeping that promise means ensuring that non-citizen servicemen, veterans, and their families are guaranteed a place in the country they were sworn in and, in many cases, fought to defend. At VA, we are proud to work alongside DHS to make this happen.

According to the statement, the two administrations are working together to identify deported veterans to receive the benefits all veterans deserve, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Mayorcas ordered the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to immediately review “policies and practices to ensure” that all who have served in the military and their immediate families can “stay in or return to the United States. He added that he will seek to remove barriers to citizenship for those eligible, as well as improve access to immigration services.

The news was greeted with enthusiasm by the American Civil Liberty Union, Southern California, San Diego and Imperial County.

The ACLU has worked with several nonprofits in Tijuana since 2015 to help the U.S. government end the deportation of veterans, the ACLU said in a statement.

We applaud the Biden administration’s commitment to end the abusive deportations of veterans from the Americas and to embark on a meaningful process to bring our banished veterans home, said Jennie Pasquarella, Director of Immigrant Rights and lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Southeastern California, in a statement. declaration.

Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the San Diego board of directors who served in the military and worked for the cause for several years, praised the move.

President Biden has kept his promise to correct our dishonorable immigration practice of deporting veterans; I really appreciate his commitment to changing this unfair policy, said Fletcher. As someone who has worked on this issue for years, it has always been an uphill battle, but now the road to repatriation is clear for these heroes.

NBC 7 spoke with Ramon Castro who served in the Marines and is now the CEO of the American Veterans Homefront Initiative.

“A lot of the language in there leaves a lot of loopholes that will allow authorities to continue to deport veterans and not allow many to return,” Castro said. “How about if we say we guarantee citizenship. How about if we guarantee citizenship to veterans who have served. And how about offering us pardons to veterans who are deported.”

Castro marches 2,000 miles along the border for the deported troops. He said he was inspired by some vets he met at the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, Mexico.

“Even though these orders fell yesterday, we are not going to stop until they are completed,” said Castro.

As some celebrate this latest milestone, veterans like Castro will continue to march to bring his comrades home.

