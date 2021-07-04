



Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June – July July Coverage: BBC Live on BBC TV, Radio and Online with extensive coverage on iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TV and mobile apps. more details here

The eight-time winner Roger Federer needed all his quality and resilience to break through the hopes of British second-placed Cameron Norrie’s big upset in the third round of Wimbledon.

Federer, 39, has had little court time in the last 16 months, but has played well enough to win 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4.

One of the 2021 form players, Norrie, hasn’t found a sustained high level against the 20-time major champion.

Switzerland will face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on the 16th.

23rd seeded Sonego hadn’t had a main draw at Wimbledon until this year, but advanced to the fourth round by beating unseeded Australian James Duckworth in a straight set.

Norrie’s loss after Andy Murray and Dan Evans sent off Friday means no British players in Week 2 of the men’s singles.

The country’s last hope on a single is 18-year-old wildcard Emma Raducanu, who continues her dream by beating Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.

While much of Federer’s legacy of greatness has been made at the All England club, many have had doubts that this year could be the one that could catch him up.

Switzerland turns 40 next month and has only played in five tournaments in the last 16 months after two knee surgeries.

In his first round match, Federer looked cautious about threatening Adrian Mannarino with big anger.

Federer fell behind in set two, but had to stop brutally in set four after a Frenchman slipped and injured his knee.

A routine win over Richard Gasquet in the second round was a big step forward and he built on it on the opening set against Norrie.

Federer traced the years back to his arrogant servings, and with his holds he won the opener and dominated the second set.

There was little departure from Federer in the third, but Norrie is one of the most determined and qualified players on the ATP Tour.

Characteristically, the British refused to give up and pinched the third before Federer cared for the crucial moment in the fourth to prove victory.

Federer scored the first match point when Norrie returned the first serve to the net and his congratulations showed what he had to do to get the win.

The normally scheduled Swiss, running towards the court with knees bent and clenched fists, sounded his relief as he passed.

Federer, who arrived at Wimbledon last 16 for the men’s record 18, said: “I’m very happy to get through this. I’m very relieved. It was a tough fight.”

“He deserved that third set. I thought he played great today and it felt like he could sustain a very high level of play for me.

“He had a good break in the third horse, but overall I can be very happy with the way I play.”

Norrie is back against one of the ‘Big Three’. Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russia’s Andrey Rublev have won more tour-level matches this year than Cameron Norrie.

Seeded 29th, Norrie was playing in the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career, a fitting but perhaps minimal achievement in his home Grand Slam after a good year.

It was his third straight slam to reach the last 32 innings and there he suffered the misfortune of facing other members of the ‘Big Three’.

Spain’s great Rafael Nadal beat him at the Australian Open and French Open, but with that experience and the confidence he got to the Queen final last month, he would have expected to push Federer away.

At first, Norrie looked restless and had a hard time executing shots as cleanly as he has in recent months.

Three double faults in the opening game were ominous and Norrie dug deep into it, but Federer broke it for a 4-3 lead who didn’t risk giving up.

The British needed a second fastest start as Federer is a hard-to-back peg front.

Norrie couldn’t take either of the two breakpoints on the first chance, instead breaking herself in the next game with Federer retaining an advantage over a two-set lead.

The two had little trouble serving in the third until Federer was unable to catch two breakpoints in 5-5 and he served for the match.

Suddenly, Norrie fell in love and won the set with excitement over Center Crowd’s support.

Another double flaw for Norrie at 2-2 0-15 in the fourth set appeared to be a costly lack of concentration as Federer continued to fall in love.

Norrie has grown into a great game, but Federer re-shows his experience at key moments and wins.

