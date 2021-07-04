The UK is preparing a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Australia will follow suit.





The UK became the first country in the world to plan a third dose of COVID-19 immunization for vulnerable Britons, with a booster program that will build resistance to the virus ahead of winter.

While preparations to distribute a vaccine to the elderly have been awaiting final medical advice since September, the move is a step in the global vaccine race as the UK pays attention to providing lasting resistance to COVID-19 and its new strains. .

Although the UK is far ahead of Australia in vaccine launches, officials in Australia are already warning that a similar program will be needed to deliver a third vaccine into the arms of Australians.

Why do you need booster injections?

Britain’s new health minister, Sajid Javid, said the government is planning booster shots to protect vulnerable people during the northern hemisphere winter.

However, advice may change as more information becomes available about the continued efficacy of an already administered vaccine and the effectiveness of a third booster dose.

“Our first COVID-19 vaccination program is restoring freedom in this country, and our booster program will protect that freedom,” Javid said.

Temporary advice is to give booster injections in two trenches. It is given first to high-risk groups, such as those over 70, and then to people over 50 and other at-risk groups.

It also reflects the UK’s goal of learning to live together rather than eradicating the virus, and how COVID-19 will circulate in communities like the flu and other respiratory illnesses as “social mixing and social contact return to the norm of communicable diseases”. predict that.

Miles Davenport of the University of New South Wales’ Kirby Institute said the findings suggest that antibody responses from the COVID-19 vaccine and infection decrease over time.

“There seems to be a clear decline in the immune response for about a year or so after infection,” said Professor Davenport.

“We expect this decline to slow over time, but this is normal.

“We don’t really know the long-term half-lives, but it seems that during the first six to eight months, many of these responses have half-lives of the order of three to four months.”

England go first with booster shots

The UK advice makes no recommendations on which vaccine should be used as a booster dose, and no final guidance will be issued until more data are available on the continued effectiveness of the current vaccine program.

A vaccine booster program is being studied in the UK.

ABC News: Jeremy Story Carter

)

UNSW epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws said the release of the third shot will be closely watched worldwide.

“It’s very early to start suggesting that you should start boosting,” she said.

“We will learn a lot from this because we will document the antibody and T-cell responses.”

Professor McLaws said Western countries will face the conundrum as to whether they will give their residents a third jab priority or support global immunization efforts.

“Why don’t we just want our immune systems to be well-prepared and strengthened without thinking of taking care of others?” She said.

Nearly 85% of UK residents over the age of 18 have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 62.4% of UK adults are fully vaccinated.

This is well ahead of vaccination launches in Australia, where 8.7% of Australians aged 16 and over were fully vaccinated and 30.4% had at least one vaccination.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia’s booster program was being developed as he announced a four-phase plan that would lift Australia off lockdown and open up to the world if vaccination rates were high enough.

“We will have an antivirus booster program ready now, as we already do,” he said.

Professor Davenport said there is likely to be continued vaccination against COVID-19 in Australia and the vaccine could be updated to fight better strains.

“We are shrinking, so we will need ongoing immunizations. [antibody levels]And the mutation of the virus,” he said.

“Like the flu, it’s very likely that you’ll get another vaccine next year.”

