Royal Caribbean makes a long-awaited return to the United States





Freedom of the Seas Kicks off Summer of Family Adventures with July 4th Weekend Cruise from Miami

MIAMI, July 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – It’s official, Royal Caribbean International is back in the United States and delivering the long-awaited cruise vacation families and travelers of all ages have missed. An almost 16-month journey yesterday led to when Freedom of the Seas became Royal Caribbean’s first ship in the United States to welcome guests and the first cruise ship to do so from PortMiami, the cruise capital of the world . Sailing with 93% of the community on board fully vaccinated and just in time for the 4th of July weekend, Freedom set out on the first cruise in a series of 3 night weekend and 4 night getaways. weekdays at Perfect Day at CocoCay the cruise line’s top-rated private island destination and Nassau, Bahamas.

“We have a lot to celebrate. Families and loved ones can finally come together after more than a year of each other, and we now welcome them on board to make up for lost time,” said Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive Officer. management, Royal Caribbean International. “For such a significant moment as the weekend of July 4th, it could not be more fitting that the Freedom of the Seas be the first ship to ring when we return to cruise the United States and deliver the vacation to remember. and safe that Royal Caribbean is known for. Summer family vacations are back, and we’re just getting started. “

Marking the most festive July 4th weekend yet, the highly anticipated return of the world’s largest cruise line has only just begun. Royal Caribbean plans the return of nine other award-winning ships through August, including the Anthem of the Seas in the UK, the Serenade and Ovation of the Seas in Alaska, and the all-new Odyssey of the Seas in Fort Lauderdale. , in Florida. In the coming weeks, the cruise line will announce its intention to reintroduce its full fleet worldwide by the end of the year. The full 2021 lineup to date is available here.

Showcasing its $ 116 million transformation from March 2020, Freedom offers a range of new features and amenities for guests of all ages, including the high-speed water slide duo The Perfect Storm, a vibrant Caribbean pool landscape of complex style; the cruise company’s first Italian cuisine Giovanni and new spaces dedicated to children and adolescents. The Amplified Ship provides a complete tropical escape from ship to shore, sailing to Nassau and Perfect Day in CocoCay, Bahamas. At Royal Caribbean’s revolutionary private island destination, there are thrills and ways to relax, from North America’s tallest slide to the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool, Oasis Lagoon; to the first floating cabins in the Bahamas at the Coco Beach Club. Between the decked-out experience and island hopping from one tropical destination to another, Freedom’s 3-night and 4-night weekday summer cruises from Miami are the perfect getaways for families to maximize every moment of their precious vacation time.

Health and safety measures for the freedom of the sea

Vacationers on Freedom can sail with peace of mind knowing that Royal Caribbean has ensured that all crew members on board are fully vaccinated and that additional health and safety measures are in place for their benefit. -to be. A full list of protocols for Freedom’s July cruises can be found here, which includes the cruise line’s vaccination policies.

Specific to Royal Caribbean cruises departing from Florida, it is strongly recommended that passengers 16 years of age and older (12 years and older for departures from August 1) be fully vaccinated. Vacationers who are eligible but not vaccinated or unable to show proof of vaccination are required to undergo testing, follow additional health protocols, and obtain travel insurance that covers medical and other costs related to COVID-19 at their own expense. . Children not eligible for vaccines will be subject to additional testing and other protocols. The vaccination policy is one of multiple measures, including the robust onboard ventilation system and improved cleaning and disinfection, which protect the health and safety of all guests, crew members and communities at each port of call.

Made possible in collaboration with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as state and local authorities, the Freedom is the first ship in the cruise industry to achieve simulated navigation and receive a conditional navigation certificate from CDC. The certificate confirms that the health and safety measures implemented by Royal Caribbean meet CDC guidelines and requirements.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovations at sea for over 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel packed with the latest technology and guest experiences for today’s adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted ‘Best Cruise Line Overall’ for 18 consecutive years at the Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For more information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Group of Public Health and Scientific Experts for Healthy Navigation to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its crossings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions, and authorization to visit ports of call are subject to change based on ongoing assessment, public health standards and government requirements. US Cruises and Guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, US government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates government websites .

Return to the United States and Europe 2021

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/let-freedom-ring-royal-caribbean-makes-highly-anticipated-us-return-3013235354.html

