



During the Wimbledon Championship, Steve and Adriana Walkington stepped out. Zoe Alexander, a fast-growing company founded in Canterbury a few years ago, offers stylish tennis apparel for children ages 4 to 12.

Orders pile up at this time from people from England, the European Union, the United States, the Far East, Canada and Japan. The business is benefiting from a surge in interest in tennis around the world.

Things are starting to get a little crazy behind the French Open at Roland Garros and everything is a little crazy as young players with Wimbledon want the latest gear.

However, expanding business from the UK to global markets today could mean additional barriers due to Brexit, shipping delays and much higher costs for customers. So, those who want to order and ship Zoe Alexander clothes online in the UK are now talking about a new reality.

We are now moving to Europe, the company says. Sadly Brexit and UK lockdown restrictions have forced us to leave the UK to allow our business to survive and grow.

The Walkingtons, along with their two children who named the company last fall, decided they needed to relocate their locks, inventory and barrels, and are currently in the process of moving to a new building in Romania, free from Brexit bureaucracy, as well as a wealth of skilled labor and assistance from national authorities. receive

Thousands of other small businesses faced similar problems six months after the UK finally left the EU’s single market, with many establishing branches or warehouses inside the EU or relocating entirely to the EU to avoid export delays and costs. Advisors from the Ministry of International Trade encouraged many to do so. Authorities in EU countries, including the Netherlands, Austria and Romania, are working to help UK businesses transition their businesses to the continent, knowing that local jobs and new economic activity will be created.

By moving back to a single market, companies with a large EU customer base can ship their goods in bulk, so they don’t incur charges for more expensive individual items. It also avoids the problem of VAT being charged to the customer.

A high percentage of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that remain, despite arguing that the difficulties the UK government will face at the beginning of the year are only temporary tooth problems, the negative impact on trade continues. According to a recent survey of 651 UK companies by the Institute of Directors for the Financial Times, 31% of companies doing business with the EU have had a negative impact on their dealings with customers in EU member states answered. Only 6% said things have improved since Brexit, and 58% said no change.

Last month, HMRC’s analysis showed that UK food exports fell by 2 billion in the first three months of 2021, and dairy sales fell 90%.

Brexit checks, stockpiling and Covid are often blamed for many downturns, but the sector says figures show structural rather than structural problems as the UK leaves the EU.

There doesn’t seem to be a return for Joe Alexander. It is now well established in Prahova, Romania, employs 12 people, and hopes to see more to come soon.

Steve said on Monday that orders from EU customers will be delivered the next day. But for UK customers who want smart gear for kids playing tennis, it’s not like fast service as the extra cost, including courier costs, has tripled. Steve thinks this will continue to have an impact on UK businesses.

