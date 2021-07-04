



The conflict in Afghanistan, the longest war in the Americas, is over, at least President Joe Biden is expected to declare it this week. Britain’s and NATO’s military involvement, dating back to the invasion that followed Al-Qaida’s 2001 attacks on the United States, is also ending. Except that the conflict is not over. In truth, it is intensifying. What has changed is that Western allies are washing their hands.

By setting an unconditional US withdrawal date for 9/11 shortly after taking office, Biden unleashed an unseemly military rush for the exit that was joined by all remaining NATO forces, including the Most British troops. Now it looks like the vast majority will be gone today, without ceremony or fanfare, almost through the back door. July 4th is American Independence Day. It may also be remembered as the day of the desertion of Afghanistan.

The official silence in Britain surrounding this shabby and half-hidden retreat is deafening in part for justifiable security reasons, but also out of sheer political embarrassment. Boris Johnson’s government, so painfully dependent on Washington’s favor, dares not openly criticize Biden. But ministers and military leaders surely know that his unilateral decision to step down, despite the absence of a peace deal or even a general ceasefire, is dangerously irresponsible.

The withdrawal put Afghanistan back on the path of terror, chaos and disintegration. A disaster is brewing. These are not the predictions of mere chair critics. General Austin Miller, commander of US forces, warned last week that chaos was imminent. Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if it continues on its path. It should be about the world, he said.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai is also pessimistic. Look at the scene. We are in shambles. The country is in conflict. There is immense suffering … Those who came here 20 years ago in the name of the fight against extremism and terrorism not only failed to end it but, under their leadership, the extremism flourished. That’s what I call failure, says Karzai.

The facts on the ground, as Observer Emma Graham-Harrison reports, support these grim analyzes. While astutely avoiding clashes with the departure of NATO troops, the Taliban have launched multiple territorial offensives, invading district after district in recent weeks. At least half of rural Afghanistan is controlled or contested by insurgents. Regional capitals, even Kabul, could be next.

The government of President Ashraf Ghanis watches helplessly as its NATO-trained and equipped soldiers are repeatedly forced to flee or surrender. Faced with such an incapacity, the local armed militias are reforming. Majority non-Pashtun groups in the north are also threatening to relaunch their anti-Taliban struggle of the 1990s.

Biden assured Ghani last month that the United States will continue to provide financial assistance and support. Yet, lacking bases in neighboring countries, US planes and drones will struggle to provide meaningful and timely support.

How ironic that after all of Biden’s hype about America’s return, they leave and the British get together to deal with the mess.

The Pentagon says in any case that its priority is to contain the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, whose jihadists could soon roam freely in ungoverned Afghan spaces.

The US decision to throw in the towel privately has horrified British military leaders past and present, well aware of two decades of often thankless and bloody efforts. General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defense Staff, tactfully said this was not a move we were hoping for. After rallying to the US side in 2001, Bidens’ failure to consult fully with the UK and NATO was particularly infuriating.

After the failed US peace talks in Doha, Carter and British diplomats in Kabul are quietly pushing for increased security and political cooperation between the Afghan government and Pakistan, one of the main Taliban supporters and influencers. How ironic that after all of Biden’s hype about America’s return, they leave and the British get together to deal with the mess.

For the Afghan people, the prospect of renewed anarchy is simply terrifying. Limited recent gains, democratic governance, freedom of expression, and improved health care, education, and civil and women’s rights are all at risk. The same goes for the sacrifices of tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers, Afghans and foreigners, who died or saw their lives forever marked. The hope for justice for those who have been unlawfully killed or, for example, illegally tortured at the black CIA site at Bagram airfield, is dashed.

For those Western countries that imposed forced regime change in Kabul, then vowed to build a new nation of laws forged in their image, this weekend marks a time of rebuke. Who knows what historians will do with George W Bush’s ill-conceived and overpriced Afghan adventurism? Yet, as it stands, thankfully, a Western leader is unlikely to risk a similar gamble again.

The death last week of Donald Rumsfeld, the US Secretary of Defense who oversaw the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, is a reminder of how terrible the damage he and other reckless neoconservatives and ideologues have done in the Bush-Cheney are immeasurable, deadly and enduring. administration, none of which has ever been called to account satisfactorily. Like Iraq, coldly abandoned to its fate 10 years ago, Afghanistan’s post-American future is deeply intimidating.

