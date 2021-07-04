100 UK retailers urge PMs to take action on ‘shocking violence and abuse’ against store workers





Some of Britain’s most famous retailers have gathered to call on the Prime Minister to take action to address the shocking violence and abuse of shop workers.

The boss of 100 retailers, including Tesco, Sainsburys and Primark, is among those who are writing to Boris Johnson to bolster support for policing reforms.

Coordinated by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the letter argues that amendments to police, criminal, sentencing and court legislation will help address violence and abuse against retail employees.

The bill is due for a third reading by Congress on Monday (July 5).

Retailers have recently reported a surge in incidents of violence, with many adding that these kinds of incidents have been exacerbated by the pandemic and that employees must enforce rules such as social distancing and wearing face coverings.

In the letter, industry leaders said: One company reported a 76% increase in abuse and a 10% increase in violent attacks during Covid-19, with more than half of these related to weapons, and many colleagues coughing or I spit. above.

This has been a very serious problem for retailers long before the pandemic, and the situation cannot get any worse. Now we need better legal protections for retailers.

According to the most recent crime survey of retailers, there were 455 cases of violence and abuse per day in 2019, a 7% increase from the previous year.

Retailers are spending record amounts on crime prevention, investing $1.2 billion last year, the BRC said.

This includes various measures such as body-worn cameras, personal attack alerts, and increased security personnel.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: Retailers face violence and abuse every day for keeping customers safe, checking IDs and doing robberies during the pandemic.

Behind each of these stats is the person, family, peers, and community you have to deal with this trauma.

No one should go to work for fear of their own safety, but many retailers see this as part of the unsustainable job.

Crime and Security Minister Kit Malthouse said: Threats or assaults on retail employees when they are working hard to keep critical services running is completely unacceptable, and we absolutely condemn this behavior. .

We are adding 20,000 additional police officers to the community to reduce crime, including retail crime, and the #ShopKind campaign launched in April to provide better support to victims and encourage customers to treat store workers with dignity and respect. started.

The sentencing committee has issued guidelines requiring courts to increase sentences for assaults against people who serve the public, including shop workers.

