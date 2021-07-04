UK: MPs must oppose ‘dystopian’ policing bill





Police, Crime, Sentencing and Court Bills Are Discussing in the House of Representatives Tomorrow 2021 SOPA Images

Fears that new legislation will further intensify discriminatory policing practices

The policing bill is a calculated attack on bedrock fundamental rights – Sacha Deshmukh

Amnesty International is urging lawmakers to oppose controversial police, crime, sentencing and court bills coming up in the House of Representatives tomorrow (Monday, 5 July), and the proposed legislation seriously curtails fundamental rights, racism and discrimination warned that it will solidify the

In its current form, the bill represents an unprecedented and massive extension of policing powers that could effectively empower both police and government ministers to ban, restrict, or over-limit peaceful protests on the grounds that they may be noisy or irritating. indicates. It also extends police powers that have already been disproportionately used against blacks and severely limits their right to roam.

Amnesty International UK Interim Chief Executive Officer Sacha Deshmukh said:

Embraced by democratic protests, ministers formed a new policing force they hope to see on the pages of a novel about a future dystopian Britain.

This highly authoritative bill gives the police new powers to fine, remove or arrest ordinary people who simply want to protest peacefully.

The right to protest is fundamental to a free and fair society, and it should not be left to the minister of government to decide which protests are allowed.

This measure is likely to further exacerbate racism and discrimination in British security. This groundbreaking new police force is likely to be disproportionately deployed against blacks who are already far more likely to die in arrest and search, tasers, and even in police custody.

The policing bill is a calculated attack on our underlying fundamental rights, and if passed it would reduce the number of UK standing in the world.

Discussions, including consideration of several modifications, are expected to begin around 3:30 PM.

