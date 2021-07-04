A Day of Respect: Military Veterans Mark US Troop Exit from Afghanistan | Afghanistan





As the last of the U.S. combat troops prepare to leave Afghanistan after a nearly 20-year deployment, veterans organizations in America approach the turning point as a time of remembrance and caution.

Robert Couture, spokesperson for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Washington, DC, told The Guardian that the issue of withdrawal is complicated for many veterans.

As someone who has served twice in Afghanistan, I can say that the military went there because our nation asked us to go there, to do the mission that we were asked to do, and we are returning to home when we were asked to come home, he said.

The VFW, Couture added, would be there to support the veterans when they return home. We are here to ensure that they get the benefits they are entitled to, for the sick and injured, for almost 20 years that they have been in Afghanistan.

The end of the war does not generate a rhythm of daily headlines, even though the conflict has claimed the lives of thousands of Americans and Afghans and has seen tens of thousands of American men and women roam the area. combat and come out like veterans. It is a conflict that has lasted so long that some veterans have found their own children deployed in the same war.

Jo-Ann Maitland, president of American Gold Star Mothers, told The Guardian that the final withdrawal of the troops was a day of respect, a day of respect and thanks for the service they have rendered.

Maitland, whose son, an Army specialist, died in an accident while on active duty, said the organization that represents mothers who have lost children in service, said the organization would not be dragged into political issues.

It is a day to respect any soldier who has not returned from a conflict, killed in action, suicide or any other cause of death, and to remember that behind every soldier, there is a family who is waiting for him to come home.

But for many servicemen deployed in Afghanistan, the original goal of the US mission to attack al-Qaida and ultimately kill Osama bin Laden had long been achieved and the mission had turned into a war in the Americas for always.

A total of 2,312 US service members in Afghanistan have died and 20,066 have been injured since 2001. The number of civilians killed in Afghanistan ranges from 35,000 to 40,000, while the cost of military operations is estimated at $ 824 billion.

Joe Biden, when asked about the risks of the US withdrawal, said last week: Look, we were in Afghanistan for 20 years, 20 years, adding that he believed the Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani had the capacity to support a government and prevent Kabul from being invaded by the Taliban.

Bidens’ comments came as a group of more than 50 veterans, including retired generals David Petraeus and Stanley McChrystal, called on Biden to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters and other allies from the region facing Taliban revenge attacks.

More than 18,000 Afghans have applied for special immigrant visas (SIVs) to seek safety in the United States, according to the State Department, but processing their visas can often take years.

The impending withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan makes this moral and national security imperative more critical than ever, according to the letter.

We humbly ask you to take extraordinary measures to evacuate properly controlled Afghans to a safe location outside of Afghanistan for visa processing, appoint a senior interagency officer, and allocate significant resources to planning and development. execution of the mission.

At a rally in support of the evacuation of the performers held outside the White House on Thursday, Kim Staffieri, co-founder and executive director of the Association of Wartime Allies, said there was no time for the matter be considered.

After the United States is gone in a month, you will never hear from me again, one man told him. Because I will be gone.

